European Medicines Agency announces launch of expedited review

The European Medicines Agency announced Monday, October 25 the launch of the expedited review of the Covid-19 pill by the American laboratory Merck, an easy-to-administer remedy set to become a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic, because complementary vaccines.

“The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has launched an ongoing review of the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir (…) developed by Merck (…) for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults“, Which makes it possible to speed up the procedure, the European regulator based in Amsterdam said in a statement.

Complement vaccines, not replace them

Preliminary results of laboratory and clinical studies “suggest that the drug may reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 (…) to multiply in the body, thereby preventing hospitalization or death in patients with Covid-19», Clarified the EMA. If approved, this drug called molnupiravir would represent a major breakthrough in reducing severe forms of the disease quite easily.





Antivirals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease. Given to patients within days of a positive test, the treatment halves the risk of hospitalization and death, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck, also called MSD outside the United States. The EMA will assess the compliance of molnupiravir with the usual European standards for efficacy, safety and quality.

A continuous review is a regulatory tool that the European regulator uses to speed up the evaluation of a promising drug or vaccine during a public health emergency. Experts have warned that this treatment is not a silver bullet and should complement vaccines, not replace them. Merck is also in the process of conducting a separate clinical trial for a second use of the treatment, as a preventive measure for people who have been in close contact with the virus so as not to develop it.

