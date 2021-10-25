More

    European Medicines Agency launches expedited review of Merck’s “molnupiravir”

    If approved, this easy-to-administer remedy could become a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic by reducing severe forms of the disease in addition to vaccination.

    The European Medicines Agency announced Monday, October 25 the launch of the accelerated review of treatment against Covid-19 developed by the American laboratory Merck. If approved, this drug called “molnupiravir” would represent a major breakthrough by making it possible to reduce the severe forms of the disease quite easily in addition to vaccination.


    Preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies “suggest that the drug may reduce the ability of Sars-CoV-2 (…) to multiply in the body, thereby preventing hospitalization or death in patients with Covid-19”, underlines the EMA in a press release. Administered to patients a few days after a positive test, the treatment would halve the risk of hospitalization and death, according to a clinical trial conducted by Merck.


