Exchange rates: the quotes for this Monday, October 25

The prices of the main international currencies against the dinar remain stable for this day of Monday, October 25. This situation is valid for the official quotations of the Bank of Algeria and the parallel currency market.

In the table of the prices of the main currencies, published this Monday, October 25 by the Bank of Algeria, one euro is exchanged against 159.39 dinars for the purchase and 159.43 dinars for the sale.

For the unit of the US currency, the opening trade quotes of the dinar for that same day reported 136.91 dinars on the purchase price and 136.92 dinars on the sale price.





The pound sterling is exchanged on the official currency market for 188.63 dinars to buy and 188.68 to sell. For these three currencies, these are the dinar opening commercial quotations from October 22 to 26, 2021.

Parallel currency market

On the black market for currencies, the euro is experiencing relative stability in its last days. One euro is offered at around 212 dinars for purchase and 214 dinars for sale.

The dollar, meanwhile, trades at 185 DA to buy against 187 DA to sell. For its part, the pound sterling has not registered any major change. The unit of this currency is exchanged against 247 DA for the purchase and 250 DA for the sale.