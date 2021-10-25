Facebook faces accusations of new whistleblower

Not a week goes by without Facebook making the headlines, and the company would be okay without it. It is again singled out by a former employee for its venality, to the detriment of the safety and well-being of its members.

Facebook has somehow tried to put out the fire started by Frances Haugen, and while the embers are still burning, the Washington post Add fuel to the fire by relaying the accusations of a former member of the integrity team on the social network. This other whistleblower agrees with Frances Haugen: Facebook would systematically prioritize its profits over all functional problems encountered, even those relating to hate speech and the spread of false information.

When the money goes, everything goes

In an affidavit, copies of which have been given to several American media, this accuser points to many differences between Facebook’s public statements and the decisions made and assumed internally. Several examples go in this direction, like the communication made around the Internet.org project. Officially, it is a question of “connecting people in developing countries”, while internal documents reveal the platform’s true objective, namely to become “the only source of information” for an entire population to collect data on untapped markets.

Another point raised, the fact that Facebook has publicly declared that it wants to be completely transparent about foreign interference in electoral processes (especially Russian in the 2016 American campaign), when internally, Tucker Bounds, vice-president of communication, qualified the situation of “flash in the pan”. In the documents revealed, the latter writes: “Some elected officials will be pissed off but in a few weeks they will move on. Meanwhile, we are collecting money in the basement and everything is fine.”.





More generally, this whistleblower points to a significant gap between the intentions displayed by Facebook to clean up the dialogue between its users, combat hate speech and moderate the most radical behaviors – sometimes with a great deal of investment in moderation programs. -, and the way things are done online.

Facebook continues to refute en bloc

Charges which are therefore added to those based on internal documents stolen by Frances Haugen and which are the basis of many accusations relayed by the Wall Street Journal. Among them, the existence of privileges for the VIP members of the network who benefit from a tailor-made moderation, the harmful effects of Instagram on the mental health of adolescents, of which the company is aware, or the lies and omissions with regard to shareholders and advertisers concerning the disenchantment of young people for the platform. Frances Haugen should soon answer questions from Facebook’s supervisory committee, but also testify before the European Parliament – after being heard by a subcommittee of the US Senate.

Once again, Facebook is trying somehow to extinguish this resumption of fire. A spokesperson told the Washington post that it was not serious to base an entire article on a single source, adding: “Yes, we are a profit making company, but the very idea that we do so at the expense of the safety or well-being of users reveals an ignorance of our business interests.”. A statement which joins the speech given by Mark Zuckerberg a few days after the appearance of Frances Haugen in the program 60 Minutes of the CBS channel.