Faced with the mess in the TER, the Hauts-de-France region threatens to no longer pay the SNCF

Last Thursday, Lille-Calais users announced that they wanted to challenge the Region on recurring train delays and cancellations on TER lines. The response of the latter, of which the TER is one of the prerogatives, was not long in coming with the publication, this Monday, of a press release entitled: “The ras-le-bol of the Hauts-de-region. -France “.

” For several months, the Hauts-de-France Region has daily deplored numerous dysfunctions encountered by TER network users. », Can we read there. Malfunctions present both on the Calais-Lille line as well as on Lille-Valenciennes or Arras-Lille. ” These dysfunctions reflect a chronic inability on the part of the SNCF operator to be able to correctly produce the TER service defined by the Region and the absence of concrete actions to rectify the situation. “So much so that the ceiling for penalties for train cancellations (1.8 million euros per year) was reached on June 8, 2021.

As a consequence, the Region therefore threatens to ” sanction »The SNCF. With, in the first place, the suspension ” payments due to the SNCF operator if the situation is not restored by mid-November “. As a reminder, the TER are funded by the regional councils, up to 500 million euros per year for that of Hauts-de-France.

Diet circulation

” The cancellation rate (the number of trains canceled) jumped in 2021 across the TER network compared to the levels observed in 2019: almost 50% more in the first half of the year and almost three times more since the start of the September school year. », Denounces the Region.

For the All Saints’ Day holidays, SNCF acknowledges having exceptionally reduced its TER train offer by 7% during the week. In total, 78 trains (including 25 in Picardy) will not travel in Hauts-de-France on the 1,240 trains usually in circulation. A device ” historically »Applied during major school and Christmas holidays (with a 25% cancellation rate), and not usually on All Saints’ Day.

From the breakage

This time, ” we do it to catch a little breath in terms of equipment. We have a lot of breakage “, Justifies the SNCF. ” Since the start of the school year, we have had a number of external events that have been on the increase with many personal accidents, game clashes, incivility at level crossings … “, Details the railway operator before adding:” They are broken oars. There is no question of obsolescence of the equipment. ”





As for the Region’s decision, taken this Monday, to suspend payments if nothing is done by mid-November, SNCF does not wish to comment.