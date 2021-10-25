Faustine Bollaert: her very sad announcement about a guest of It starts today

Presenter of the daily show called It starts today on France 2, Faustine Bollaert announced with sadness Monday, October 25, 2021 the death of a former guest of the program, who was fighting against breast cancer.

Since his arrival from the group M6 in 2017, Faustine Bollaert is at the helm of the show It starts today on the antenna of France 2. During this daily early afternoon program, which is broadcast live on Fridays, the host receives various guests, all wishing to share their respective stories on a specific theme, whether it is the sentimental, family, friendly or professional environment. The latter evoke in particular their experiences, while enriching them with exchanges with other witnesses present on the set. In addition, some professionals also appear on a regular basis in the program, in order to provide their advice.

Since the launch of this testimonial meeting, who knew settle permanently on the antenna of France 2 thanks to her excellent audiences, Faustine Bollaert received many guests on her set. Very invested in this program, the host, who recently launched her own magazine, called Between us, unfortunately had the heavy task to announce very bad news to viewers of the show Monday, October 25, 2021. In fact, one of the former guests of It starts today, who was battling breast cancer, is died from her illness. The announcement of his disappearance was made on the account Twitter of the show. “It is with deep sadness that we have just learned of the death of Sonia, one of our guests in 2017. She had been fighting breast cancer since 2015. A ray of sunshine, a real lioness in the face of illness. Our thoughts are with his two brave daughters“, said the production.

It starts today: Internet users react to the message of Faustine Bollaert and her teams

Faustine Bollaert’s teams also wanted to pay tribute to their former guest by posting a link in a second tweet Youtube to the number It starts today in which Sonia appeared. Subsequently, several testimonials poured in in response to the message posted by the production. “It’s really terrible this disease. We are sorry to hear this bad news. I do not understand how we still have not conquered this disease? Have we been made to believe that we are moving for more than sixty years? I lost my mother-in-law from that“, revealed a net surfer.”I myself am in lifelong treatment for breast cancer (in 2017), a cancer which, a few years ago, you die very quickly. Medicine has made enormous progress. Consult with the slightest doubt to detect cancer and less onerous the treatments“said another.

