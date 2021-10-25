FC Nantes-Clermont (2-1): Bayo comes out of silence

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best assisters in Ligue 1 in activity

The weekend was eventful for Mohamed Bayo, the Clermont striker, beaten by FC Nantes. Bayo was taken into police custody between Sunday and Monday, following a road accident while intoxicated, followed by a hit-and-run. He apologized on social media.

“An irresponsible attitude”

“I have shown an irresponsible attitude, he posted. At the time of the accident, I panicked, I was afraid of the consequences. Far from being lucid, I initially left the scene, but I wanted to help the victims and come back to take responsibility. I accept my mistakes, I assume my responsibility, and I wish from the bottom of my heart to offer my sincere apologies to the injured, their families, their loved ones. But also to my club, my teammates, my coach and his staff, to the city of Clermont, to my family. ” And it’s up to him to conclude: “At the wheel, we all have a duty to set an example, I regret having failed in this mission and endangered the lives of others. I take note of the decisions that will be taken and I am aware of the seriousness of my actions. […] Sorry. “