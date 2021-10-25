FIFA 22: 7 FUT 22 players under 50,000 coins to boost your starting squad

FUT is the must-have multiplayer game mode of the FIFA license. Each year, the various adjustments made by EA Sports change the way of playing in the game of soccer. Today we bring you the best FUT players under 50,000 credits.

Achieving the ideal squad roster in FIFA 22 FUT is a must-have if you want to go as far as possible. Buying packs, reselling, challenges to complete, all the means are good to get the best players for as long as possible.

It is with this in mind that we have looked at the transfer market of FUT 22. Every year, many good deals appear but this year, player prices are abnormally low compared to previous editions. In the following lines, find our top 7 best players under 50,000 coins in FUT 22 :

Robert lewandowski

We no longer present the European shoe. Robert lewandowski it’s raining and good weather Bayern Munich since 2014 with 6 Bundesliga top scorer titles in eight years. TO 40,000 credits, the Polish striker is the second highest rated gold card in FUT 22. He is extremely dangerous in the penalty area with incredibly high shooting stats. His speed isn’t as high but he makes up for it with well above average dribbling and physical stats.

Raheem sterling

Around 36,000 credits, the English winger of Manchester city is a great option on the left flank of your attack thanks to its high speed and high dribbling quality. Using the Maestro style will allow you to take full advantage of these attributes, making Raheem sterling a versatile offensive weapon in the field. However, do not expect a good defensive withdrawal from him, the Mancunian has very low stats in defense and physical.

Andrew robertson

Andrew robertson is without a doubt one of the very best left-backs in the Premier League. The defender of Liverpool has a speed, quality of passing and dribbling that make him the archetype of the modern full-back. TO 31,000 credits, the Scotsman is a boon for your FUT team, in addition to having very good defense stats.

Nordi Mukiele

Initially a little less than 80,000 credits, the Route to the Qualifiers card Nordi Mukiele dropped to around 46,000 today. This is probably a consequence of the catastrophic course of the RB Leipzig in the Champions League which is already on the verge of elimination with zero points. In any case, the player remains one of the very best right-backs in the Bundesliga with excellent speed, defense and physical stats.





Hamari Traore

Another right rear with Hamari Traore. Defender’s RTTK card Rennais Stadium is as interesting as Mukiele’s. With incredible speed and very good physics and dribbling stats, there are very few flaws with the characteristics of a player like Traore. Its low price of 23,000 credits is probably due to the fact that it is very hard to install him in non-Ligue 1 teams, but his level is worth a try.

Arnaut Danjuma

TO 33 0000 credits, the Route to the Qualifiers (RTTK) card d‘Arnaut Danjuma is not that different from Raheem Streling’s. With very good speed, dribbling and a remarkable finish the left winger of Villarreal proves valuable and one of the very best in his position in the Spanish league. In addition, as a Dutch player in the Spanish Liga, Danjuma can create very interesting connections with the other players in the league.

Arturo Vidal

The RTTK version of‘Arturo Vidal received only a slight 10 point boost in speed compared to his regular card. But that’s enough to make him one of the Serie A midfielders in the game. 43,000 credits, the middle of the‘Inter Milan is known for his aggressive game which is characterized by his impressive physique and defense. But on top of that, the Chilean midfielder is also a fine technician with dribbling, shooting and passing stats making him a very versatile box-to-box player.

