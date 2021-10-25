Fn gg ReferAFriend Fortnite, how to refer a friend and get the free rewards? – Breakflip

Friend sponsorship is back on Fortnite, allowing you to get some free rewards, including a new skin! We will explain everything to you.

The friend sponsorship feature is back on Fortnite, for a limited time! The principle is simple: invite new friends to Fortnite, become friends in the game, then add them to the ReferAFriend website. You will then find a list of tasks to accomplish with or without your referral, which will allow you to obtain various free rewards.

You can register for the program from today until November 14, 2021, and then have until January 10, 2022 to accomplish all your tasks, and try to get the final reward, which is none other than totally new skin !

How to join friend referral on Fortnite?

To join this program, go to the official website fn.gg/ReferAFriend. Once you’re there, log into your Epic Games account to see the main information displayed. You can then invite a friend to sponsor him, and try to perform all the tasks requested.

Be careful, however, you cannot not sponsor any friend, conditions must be respected: the friend you add must have played less than 120 minutes in one of Fortnite Battle Royale’s essential game modes (Solo, Duo, Trio or Section) in the last 30 days (includes new players).





By respecting all the conditions, you can then start the 5 tasks with your referral (s) (up to 5 friends can be referred):

Create a connection – Loading screen

– Loading screen Play a game in Fortnite with a referral – Coating

– Coating Finish in the top 10 3 times with your referral – Glider

– Glider Eliminate 10 opponents with your godson – Pickaxe

– Pickaxe Win 60 levels yourself and wait until your godson has gained 60 levels too – Skin

Completing these tasks may take some time, but you have until January 10, 2022 to finish them all!

