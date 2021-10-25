for Manchester United, Zidane would have decided

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

Will Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer survive Manchester United’s humiliating setback against Liverpool? The Norwegian manager is in great danger after being swept away at Old Trafford by his biggest rival (5-0). Faced with the heaviest defeat in the club’s history at home, the leaders of the Red Devils could be tempted to dismiss their former player.

To replace him, Zinedine Zidane is one of the names that comes back with the most insistence. The French technician is appreciated by the Manchester United board. However, according to information from Mundo Deportivo, the French would not be interested in the job.

According to the Spanish daily, Zinedine Zidane wants to rest and would not want to take a bench again for the moment. Surprise, the newspaper specifies that only two projects could convince the former glory, the bench of the Team of France or that… of Paris Saint-Germain.



