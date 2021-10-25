For the first time, a trace of life has been discovered in an Archean ruby

The signs of life in the Archean (4 to 2.5 billion years ago) are rare and are usually limited to stromatolites, these calcareous structures built by cyanobacteria through the accumulation of their biofilms. However, Chris Yakymchuk’s team has just found an unusual new trace of life: the carbon of a graphite stuck in a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby!



By analyzing the composition of a graphite inclusion in a 2.5 billion-year-old Greenlandic ruby, Chris Yakymchuk and his team of researchers at the University of Waterloo were able to determine that the gemstone had formed in a hydrocarbon fluid of biological origin.

This unusual proof of life, shortly before the massive oxygenation of our planet during the Great Oxidation – between 2.4 and 2 billion years before our era – could be the last trace of cyanobacteria that were once. The corresponding article, already available online, will be in the November volume of the journal Ore Geology Reviews.

A sample revealing the appearance of subduction

It all starts with one of these ruby ​​deposits in southwest Greenland, the oldest known today. About thirty kilometers inland east of Maniitsoq, Greenland’s sixth largest city with its 2,715 inhabitants, Chris Yakymchuk and his team are working to determine the age and geological processes behind the local rubies.

The objective is twofold: first, to develop more precise regional prospecting models, while global warming is associated with a “ruby rush” in West Greenland. But also, more broadly, to better understand the formation of rubies in the geological context of the late Archean.

As such, the rubies analyzed by the team are particularly interesting: they appear in a thin layer of schist wedged between gneisses, metamorphic rocks here of sedimentary origin, and ultramafic rocks – magmatic rocks very poor in silica.

Thanks to the analysis of the chemical composition of the shales, the researchers determined the infernal conditions necessary for the formation of the precious rubies: interactions between rock fluids, gneisses and ultramafic rocks at around 700 ° C, at a depth of 15 to 25 km. These metamorphosis conditions are today associated with subduction (sinking of a tectonic plate under another of lower density), a potential sign of its appearance at the end of the Archean, there are 2.5 billion years.

The ruby ​​hid a treasure

And that’s not all. By observing a ruby ​​on the site, the researchers notice a strange inclusion: graphite, a crumbly mineral made up of pure carbon (the same as in pencils). “The graphite inside this ruby ​​was really unique”, says Professor Yakymchuk to Waterloo News.





At the end of the analysis of the isotopic composition of the carbon of this graphite, thunderclap: the δ13C of graphite – the ratio of carbon isotopes 12This 13C – oscillates between -13 and -17 ‰. Slightly more than the values ​​derived from pure organic matter (–49 to –18 ‰), but too much for an origin relative to the terrestrial mantle, called mantle (-8 to -3 ‰), or carbonate (0 ‰).

The metamorphism of the rock would be the culprit of this attenuated biological signature: by compressing the rock, it would have emptied it of a part of its fluids, rich in organic carbon. “ Based on the enrichment in 12C from this graphite, we concluded that these carbon atoms were the organic molecules of ancient microorganisms. This is the first trace of life found in a ruby », Enthuses the researcher.

But exactly what form of life? The mystery remains unsolved. However, given the early age of metamorphism at the origin of rubies, the authors favor cyanobacteria, probably already present on Earth at the time.

Source: Ore Geology Reviews