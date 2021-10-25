Formula 1 | Marko aims for 2 more wins to secure title to Verstappen

Dr Helmut Marko was nervous until the last minute during the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing advisor was unsure whether Max Verstappen would win the race in Austin. But Marko was particularly impressed with the Dutch driver’s tire handling.

“We were shaking the whole race,” recognized Marko.

“Unfortunately the start was not for us. There was a problem with the clutch slippage, it was not Max’s fault actually. So in the first stint, we didn’t we weren’t able to ride at the pace we wanted. “

“Stopping earlier than Lewis worked in retrospect, but we saw we were too slow in the middle of the 2nd stint. Then we thought: two or three stops? In the end, two stops were enough but Max must have been amazing in the way he preserved his tires. “

“Everyone was shaking. Nobody was moving. The last three races were basically all Mercedes circuits, like this one, and in the end we are doing better than expected.”





Helmut Marko is therefore very happy with the victory of Max Verstappen in the United States. The Dutchman has already won eight Grands Prix this season and if he can win another 2 races, the Austrian believes he has a good chance of winning the world title.

“Like I said before, we have to win ten races if we want to win the championship, so we need two more. Then we can maybe manage a bit on the Middle East circuits because these circuits have some crazy straights and Mercedes will definitely have an advantage there.

“We come to Mexico with a 12 point lead in the world championship. Mexico and Brazil should suit us even better because of the altitude.”