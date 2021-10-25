Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 recognizes Red Bull’s superiority in Austin

Usually sovereign in Austin under the hybrid era, Mercedes F1 this time had to bow to Red Bull during the United States Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton had however taken the best on Max Verstappen at the start, but was never able to widen the gap during the first stint and thus had to lose after the undercut of the Dutchman.

The Briton then tried to get back to Red Bull with cooler tires at the end of the race, but that was not enough. The Formula 1 world championship is tighter than ever and we will fight to the end on the Mercedes side, according to Toto Wolff.

“It was an interesting race strategically and with some great battles,” commented the Austrian. “We thought we had a real chance of winning when Lewis came back at the end of the race, but that wasn’t enough. In the first stint, the car was not fast enough on medium tires and Red Bull then adopted a very agressive.”

“We thought that staying on the track longer would give us a chance to overtake them at the end of the race, but as soon as you get behind another car it becomes very difficult to overtake. We were so close, but Red Bull deserved to win. “

“On the side of Valtteri (Bottas) it was also difficult to pass but by extending our stints we managed to make him gain some positions and he also made a nice pass on the track on Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap to finish sixth. “





“It’s not the weekend we were hoping for but we know there will be other opportunities. We’re here and we’re enjoying this battle. Let’s see what the next race has in store for us.”

On the side of Andrew Shovlin, director of track engineering at Mercedes F1, we did not hide a certain disappointment at the end of the race.

“It was a frustrating day and while the victory was never far away, we weren’t fast enough in qualifying on Saturday or in the first stint on Sunday. Plus, the penalty imposed on Valtteri meant we didn’t have than one car in the front, which made the strategy more complicated. “

“We understand some of the reasons that cost us a bit of performance, but we still need to do further analysis in view of the remaining races. We can only be disappointed after dropping points in both championships, but there is still a long way and we had more difficult situations than that at the start of the season and came back. “

“We have a little time to refocus before the triple header that arrives and we will have to get the most out of the car in the remaining five races if we are to keep our title chances. So we are going to work really hard. over the next few days. “