Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 regrets not stopping Hamilton early in Austin

Mercedes F1 engineer Andrew Shovlin began to analyze the loss to Red Bull and Max Verstappen. He said if Brackley’s team had brought Lewis Hamilton in early, victory was within reach.

Looking back, Shovlin believes the tires would have held up at the end of the race, which is precisely what prompted Mercedes to keep Hamilton on track longer in the first stint, which turned out to be a losing strategy.

“Realistically, the options for winning the race certainly came down to keeping the lead, after Lewis had a very good start, stopping early.” Shovlin said. “It could have been done by stopping on the eighth lap.”

“Considering we were struggling with the midrange on such a short stint, we would never have been brave enough to do that, just to keep the lead. It felt like we were going to compromise the whole race.”

“But as it happened, I think we could have made an early stop and made it to the finish. We just had to decide to do it early, and then hope everything went well, see if Lewis could hold Max. from a distance.”





The weekend started in FP1 with absolute domination by the Mercedes F1 drivers, who led the field by almost a second per lap. But Shovlin admits that Verstappen’s lack of a significant lap, coupled with the engine mode used by Mercedes, has been a game-changer.

“We looked good. And if we’re being honest, we thought we were in really good shape. However, we knew we were cranking the engine pretty high at the time, so it flattered us. “

“And also, we could see that Max didn’t really get a turn the right way. He had a lot of issues with traffic and stuff. So we were probably too… ‘optimistic’ is the wrong word, but we thought we got the weekend off to a good start. “

“What we saw in FP2 was a clearer picture of our actual place. As it was warmer and there was a little more wind, we had more trouble. And that’s what we did. saw after, Saturday and Sunday. “