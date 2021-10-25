Formula 1 | Red Bull asked FIA to inspect Mercedes F1 suspension

Red Bull has asked the FIA ​​to examine the rear suspension of Mercedes F1.

Christian Horner, the team manager, referred to a “straight line device” which lowers the rear of the car, increasing the top speed of the W12 and which he says helped Mercedes considerably in the Turkish Grand Prix won by Valtteri Bottas. .

Red Bull therefore urged the FIA ​​to take a closer look at the rear suspension of the W12s, but the investigation was inconclusive.

Rather than being an innovation, the report says seven other teams are doing the same, some “even more radically than Mercedes” and Ferrari admitted it was a “normal adjustment tool” for them for years.

Mercedes also embeds this system “For years” and the rear axle has not changed since the start of the 2020 season, with the single-seaters frozen. The German team did not spend their chips on this game.





For Horner, “This clarification is welcome. The advantage varies from track to track. In Austin they certainly played less with it because there are enough quick corners where you can’t lower the rear too much without losing the support. So they can’t enjoy it as much in a straight line. “

“In Sochi and Istanbul it was possible. Mercedes took us seven tenths in the straights.”

Toto Wolff had said over the weekend that “As long as they want to waste their energy on something like this, it can only suit us.”