French Covid savings, a coveted treasure that could boost growth

DECRYPTION – The billions of euros set aside by many households could explode the meters in 2022 … But will they decide to spend this windfall?

It is one of the keys, if not the main one, to ensure a soft landing for the French economy in 2022. But it is also a jealously guarded treasure, and one that the masters are not about to give up. Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, French households have set aside billions of euros, on which both companies and the State rely to boost activity and consumption In the coming months.

Thanks to emergency and stimulus measures, the purchasing power of households has been generally maintained since March 2020. Containment and aid have also filled the woolen socks. The livret A and the LDDS for example saw their net collections explode, from 16.55 billion euros in 2019 to 35.21 billion in 2020. And this, despite a remuneration at the lowest. This trend “ants”Of the French should also continue in 2021, the collection remains marked.

Last week, the Savings Circle presented a study