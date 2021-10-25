Fuel: rush for bioethanol, half the price – Economy







“Over the past week, I have received four times more calls than usual for installations of bioethanol conversion units, to the point of running out of units! », Testifies David Soublin, foreman in a garage in Cachan, south of Paris. This garage is a partner of the French industrialist Biomotors, which produces state-approved boxes that can be plugged into most gasoline engines. The box allows motorists to alternate between gasoline and bioethanol, as desired.

“I connect the box between the injectors and the engine ECU, so that it can determine whether the driver has filled up with gasoline or bioethanol”, explains David Soublin, his head tilted over the open hood of a Peugeot 208.

Its driver paid 1,200 euros for the case, but hopes to make it profitable after three months, even if the ethanol causes a slight overconsumption: “I drive 30 km a day for my work, so with the soaring price of the vehicle. ‘gasoline, it was time to switch to bioethanol, ”he says.

French bet

In the TotalEnergies depot in Gennevilliers, near Paris, five trucks now deliver ethanol every day. It is mixed with 15 to 35% gasoline before being delivered to local pumps.

According to the oil company, E85 reduces CO2 emissions by 40% compared to conventional fuel. It thus allows individuals to avoid the ecological penalty and professionals also benefit from a reduction in their taxes.

Overall, the reduced price of E85 costs the State 193 million euros per year, according to the 2022 Finance Bill. The Grand Est region has also supported the movement, largely subsidizing the installation of boxes.

Rare new models are already equipped, as at Land Rover, which sells nearly a quarter of its SUVs in “flexfuel” version. Ford also presented at the beginning of October five new compatible models: it intends to relaunch in France by selling one in two cars with the scent of E85 in 2022. All other manufacturers are abstaining for the moment.





A first wave of bioethanol was launched in France from 2007, notably with the construction of five production plants for one billion euros and a network of stations in mass distribution.

For this new wave, TotalEnergies has gone from 200 stations equipped in 2018 to 800 in 2021, out of 2,500 stations equipped in France, all brands combined.

“Lever for energy independence”

While Europe is converting to electric and hybrid, the promoters of E85, that is to say farmers, oil companies and manufacturers, present it as a “means of supporting the French in the transition” and a lever of “Energy independence” for France.

Produced from beetroot, wheat, corn, and sugar and starch residues, especially in the east and north of France, bioethanol occupies 0.6% of the useful agricultural surface in France, according to Nicolas Kurtsoglou, of the national union of agricultural alcohol producers. Only Sweden, the United States and especially Brazil with sugar cane have developed such a wide range of bioethanol.

But the environmental record remains disputed. “In terms of greenhouse gas balance, it is a little better than fossil fuels, but it is not sufficient if we consider the indirect impacts”, explains Sylvain Angerand, of the environmental association Canopée.

He cites in particular the use of neonicotinoids in crops and their effects on biodiversity, as well as the “pressure exerted on land and ecosystems”, which is likely to increase with the use of agrofuels in cars or in the bush. aviation.

Moreover, with France isolated in Europe in its support for these fuels, “it is enough that this tax scaffolding falls and you have a vehicle with more expensive fuel”, warns Sylvain Angerand.