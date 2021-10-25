Fuels show a very slight drop in prices

The main road fuels sold in France fell slightly last week, after several weeks of increases.

The prices of the main road fuels sold in France fell very slightly last week, according to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition released on Monday.

The liter of diesel was worth an average of 1.5531 euros, down 0.5 cents from the previous week and the liter of SP95 was at 1.6223 euros, down 0.6 cents.

This slight decrease comes after several weeks of increase. On October 15, the price of a liter of diesel had even reached an all-time high at 1.5583 euros.

A false dish

But the price of Brent continues to rise, to 84.8 dollars, or 1.4 dollars more than last week.





“I think that the operations of lowering price-to-cost margins launched by some very large operators on the French market have led to a general decline,” explains Olivier Gantois, president of the Union Française des Industries Pétrolières (UFIP), on BFMTV.

“When a station lowers the prices, the next station, if it can, tries to follow the drop,” he adds, asserting that for these reasons, “one cannot expect a price decline “lasting in the weeks to come.

To help the French cope with rising energy prices, the government presented an inflation allowance of 100 euros last week which will benefit 38 million French people earning less than 2,000 euros per month.