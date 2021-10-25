Gabby Petito case: the results of the autopsy on the causes of Brian Laundrie’s death are in

The results of the autopsy of Brian Laundrie’s remains have not made it possible to determine the causes of the death of the young man, a suspect in the publicized disappearance of the American Gabby Petito. New analyzes will be carried out, reveals People magazine.

The case Gabby Petito is still a mystery. And the analyzes of the human remains of Brian Laundrie have still not lifted the veil on the death of the 22-year-old American. Indeed, according to information from People Magazine, the lawyer for the young man’s family, Steven bertolino, stated that “in no way the cause of death can be determined, the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further analysis”. Other important information: Brian Laundrie will not be entitled to a funeral – “his remains will be cremated and there will be no funeral”, he informed. A new twist in the affair Gabby Petito.

The mystery remains whole

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11. A few days later, on September 19, the body of GabbyPetito was found in a national park. The young woman was strangled and her death would date back to three to four weeks, so at the end of August, according to the autopsy. While those close to Gabby Petito (and the public) were waiting for concrete answers on what could have happened to the young woman, the discovery of the remains of Brian Laundrie drastically reduces the chances of understanding the ins and outs of this dark story.

After 32 days of searching, authorities finally found Brian Laundrie’s leftovers in a Florida park. The 23-year-old, missing since September 15, had been wanted since the discovery of the body of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend, in the state of Wyoming.

