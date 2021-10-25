Genesis, Phil Collins’ group, announces two dates in Paris in March 2022 for their final tour

French fans of Phil Collins’ group had so little hope of applauding them one last time in France that many have already bought their tickets for some concerts in Europe on their final tour. And here is that the English rock group announces this Monday that it will come to say goodbye to France with two concerts in Paris on March 16 and 17, 2022 at La Défense Arena.

Tickets for these two Parisian shows in the largest hall in Europe (40,000 seats) go on sale Friday October 29 at 10 am, but presales are scheduled from Wednesday October 27 at 10 am on the La Défense Arena website.

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, who have not played together in France since 2007 (two concerts that are remembered at the Parc des Princes and at the Stade Gerland in Lyon), gave the kick-off on September 20 in Birmingham. sending their The Last Domino Tour, which provides for a handful of dates in Europe, mainly in England but also in Germany and the Netherlands.

A tour that multiplied the pitfalls: first postponed last year due to a pandemic, it was again postponed in October for a few dates across the Channel, a case of Covid having been detected among the members of the group.





In fragile health, Phil Collins, 70, is no longer, by his own admission, able to hold the chopsticks. Suffering from the vertebrae and the hip, he therefore holds the microphone, seated, in the center of the stage. And it is his son Nicholas Collins, 20, who provides the drums, while the training is supported on guitar and bass by the faithful stage musician Daryl Stuermer.



Despite that, and the fact that Phil Collins’ voice isn’t what it used to be, the show is pretty damn good if you are to believe the over-enthusiastic British media and the fans absolutely over the moon.

Because according to witnesses, the voice of the leader of Genesis remains powerful and his charisma is intact, while his son Nicholas does honor to his father, “playing his father’s parts with remarkable precision“and becoming, according to the Rolling Stone reporter,”the backbone of this new incarnation of Genesis“. As for the setlist, it’s a festival of hits from the 80s, Mama To Abacab, Invisible Touch, Turn it On Again Where No Son of Mine.