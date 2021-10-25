God of War PC: the port is not developed internally

Announced last week, God of War arrives in January 2022. A port of the PlayStation 4 version released in 2018, which is being developed by a Canadian studio.

Summary Who is in charge of the porterage?

What’s new in God of War on PC?

Recently, Sony has affirmed its ambition to reach more and more people. A desire justified by the various buyouts of PlayStation, including that of Nixxes. The latter specializes in PC ports and can bring PlayStation exclusives to this medium. However, he is not in charge of the development of God of War PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store).

Amidst many rumors (and cravings), God of War on PC became a reality last week. It is expected on Steam and the Epic Games Store for January 14 and includes many features (DualSense and Dualshock compatibility, 16: 9 …). Un porting supervised by PlayStation studios and whose development has been entrusted to Jetpack Interactive. It is a Canadian studio which worked with Electronic Arts on NBA Live 14, 15 and 16 but also with Bandai Namco for the optimization of Dark Souls on PC.

Expected at the turn, Nixxes is therefore ultimately not at the helm for this PC edition of God of War. As a reminder, the studio specializes in PC ports (Hitman Absolution, Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Marvel’s Avengers) and joined PlayStation last July. A supposed acquisition “help teams (from PlayStation, editor’s note) to focus on their main objective, create unique content for PlayStation, with the best possible quality“.

What’s new for the PC version of God of War? Sony promises to tell the adventures of Kratos and his son in native 4K resolution with unrestricted frames per second. This PC edition also incorporates DLSS, the functionality of Nvidia to simulate a resolution greater than 1080p. 21: 9 compatibility is also planned. However, no information has been shared regarding the recommended configurations to run the Game of the Year 2018.

On the playability side, PlayStation promises customization of the keyboard keys while the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers should be recognized at the release of God of War on PC, January 14, 2022. For the more impatient, it is good to remember that God of War also benefits from an optimization on PS5 with 4K60 FPS.

