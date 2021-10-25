Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: a Switch port as greedy as on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S?

During the officialization, Rockstar promised us new information regarding the compilation Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition very soon. It has now been done since last Friday, October 22. A date that coincided with the twenty years of GTA III. Since then, additional clues on this compilation have been trickling down to us.

Earlier today, we gave you an overview of the system requirements to run Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on your PC.. A new wave of information that comes in addition to the explanations given by Rockstar at the end of last week. However, there are still some small details to discuss on the sidelines of the commercial launch of the title in dematerialized version, initially, November 11 – on a public holiday, they are smart! – before physical availability, December 6.

We learned, in passing, that a storage space of about 45 GB is required for the installation of the trilogy.. An almost equivalent margin for almost all home consoles which, for their part, require 49 GB of free space. But what about the side of Nintendo’s hybrid console on which the trilogy is also supposed to be released?

Half the power on Switch

The information has been spotted on Nintendo eShop and allows us to see that Rockstar’s upcoming compilation, which includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will require much less storage space on Nintendo’s laptop.





In fact, Rockstar’s collection weight on the Nintendo console is half that required on the Xbox and PlayStation ecosystems. No indication was given concerning this difference, compared to the other versions, but it looks like installing the build requires you only 25.4 GB on Switch.

Astonishing information, therefore, about this version for the Nintendo console which, let us remember, will have the right to some exclusive features. Last week, when giving us some new information on the trilogy, Rockstar clarified that the Switch port will benefit from a control system inherited from GTA V, but also gyroscopic aiming, camera control and tactile navigation within the game’s menus.

