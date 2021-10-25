greenhouse gas concentrations reached record levels in 2020, UN warns

“At the rate at which the concentrations of greenhouse gases increase, the rise in temperatures at the end of the century will be far greater than the objectives of the Paris agreement,” warned the secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization.

A sad record. Greenhouse gas concentrations have reached unprecedented levels in 2020, despite the health crisis, warned the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency, Monday, October 25, in its latest bulletin. . An alert that falls six days before the start of COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland).

The economic slowdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic “had no discernible impact”, explains the OMM. Worse, the annual rate of increase in the concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) has even exceeded in one year the average for the period 2011-2020.

“At the rate of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations, the rise in temperatures at the end of the century will be well above the objectives of the Paris agreement, 1.5 to 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels . We are very far from the goal “, warned WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas.





“Many countries are now setting carbon neutrality targets and we hope to see a dramatic increase in commitments at COP26.” Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization quoted by AFP

“We need to rethink industry, the energy sector and transport, and our whole way of life. The necessary transformations are economically affordable and technically feasible. There is no time to waste.”, he added.

According to the latest UN assessment, commitments to reduce current greenhouse gas emissions from nearly 200 countries would lead to global warming “catastrophic” of 2.7 ° C, far from the objective of the Paris agreement.