GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition compared to old versions and luckily it’s better

Today, we will talk to you about. On the program of this trilogy: “Three iconic cities, three spicy stories. Play the great classics of the original trilogy Grand Theft Auto: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with general upgrades, including new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-definition textures, increased shooting distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these worlds to life. beloved with new levels of detail. ”

In short, old GTAs, but all beautiful, all new and with gameplay that has also been revised and corrected. Luckily today, we have the right to a trailer that compares the two versions, but also full of images to discover at Tweaktown on the source.

And to play these new not new GTA, you will need:

MINIMUM:

– OS: Windows 10

– Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

– RAM: 8 GB RAM

– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

– Storage: 45 GB available

RECOMMENDED:

– OS: Windows 10

– Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– RAM: 16 GB RAM

– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

– Storage: 45 GB available