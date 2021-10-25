GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition compared to old versions and luckily it’s better

In short, old GTAs, but all beautiful, all new and with gameplay that has also been revised and corrected. Luckily today, we have the right to a trailer that compares the two versions, but also full of images to discover at Tweaktown on the source.
/>
Make way for the trailer:
And to play these new not new GTA, you will need:
MINIMUM:
– OS: Windows 10
– Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300
– RAM: 8 GB RAM
– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
– Storage: 45 GB available
RECOMMENDED:
– OS: Windows 10
– Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
– RAM: 16 GB RAM
– GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
– Storage: 45 GB available