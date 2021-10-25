News tip Guardians of the Galaxy: Crazy Saviors Trophy List

Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to consoles and PCs on October 26th. On the occasion of the release of the Marvel game developed by Square Enix, we unveil its complete list of trophies.

Find the list of 59 trophies (including 25 hidden) Guardians of the Galaxy, available from October 26, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (54 bronze, 3 silver, 1 gold and 1 platinum).

Bronze trophies (54)

A risky bet Complete Chapter 1.

Hand in the bag Complete Chapter 2.

The price of freedom Complete Chapter 3.

Queen of monsters Complete Chapter 4.

Fined Complete Chapter 5.

Between the devil and the deep sea Complete Chapter 6.

Mad Dog Complete Chapter 7.

The Matriarch Complete Chapter 8.

Times of crisis Complete Chapter 9.

Test of faith Complete Chapter 10.

Strength of mind Complete Chapter 11.

Nowhere to go Complete Chapter 12.

Minimal luck Complete Chapter 13.

Head first Complete Chapter 14.

Broken promises Complete Chapter 15.

The Magus Complete Chapter 16.

Llama hunter Capture the Quarantine Zone monster.

Octopus Tamer Defeat the Dark Host.

Family intervention Defeat the Blood Brothers.

Mom’s son Overcome the delusion of Meredith Quill.

Titan slayer Survive the protests of Thanos.

Dragon slayer Defeat Fin Fang Foom.

Without faith or law Defeat the Great Unifier Raker.

Poetry review Defeat the Magus.

Work on oneself Purchase your first ability for Star-Lord.

Dynamic team Invest in at least one special ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot.

Fully loaded Invest in all special abilities for all team members.

Ice breaker Obtain the Frost item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

Electric battery Obtain the Lightning item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

Breathless Obtain the Wind item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

Volcanic activity Obtain the Plasma item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

Help Revive a fallen team member.

Staggering pro Stumble 25 enemies.

Not there, Nova Interrupt a Nova Centurion with Gamora’s Call to Arms.

Mass extinction Interrupt a caudasaur with Drax’s Call to Arms.

Evil at the root Interrupt a wendigo brute with Groot’s Call to Arms.

Drax the Skinner Dismember an Inquisitor with Drax’s Call to Arms.

Unstoppable force Reach maximum momentum 10 times.

Crazy crowd Perform 10 Super Attacks.

Group shot Kill 15 staggering enemies with Charged Shot.

Rain of bullets Kill 15 enemies with Star-Lord’s Continuous Fire ability.

Rant Kill 10 enemies affected by Drax’s Ire of Katath ability.

Killing machine Kill 10 enemies with Gamora’s Executioner ability.

Firepower Kill 20 enemies with Rocket’s Barrel Cannon ability.

Alternative medicine Revive or heal your teammates 10 times with Groot’s Colossus Gift.

Go higher Defeat 20 enemies with Star-Lord’s Eye of the Storm.

Deadly friendship Perform an auto combo with Gamora.

Katathian handshake Perform an auto combo with Drax.

Aiming aid Perform an auto combo with Rocket.

Old branch Perform an auto combo with Groot.

Caring captain Find half of the Guardian items to collect.

Like a glove ! Find and equip an outfit.

The right accounts … Pay the fine of the Nova Cohorts.

In the teeth, rodent Win the bet against Rocket.

Silver trophies (3)

Ideal boss Find all of the Guardian items to collect for a Guardian.

Fashion victim Find and equip all outfits.

Scholar Collect 65% of entries from each category of the Galactic Encylopedia.

Gold trophy (1)

Guardians of the Galaxy Complete Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Platinum Trophy (1)

This is our job Earn all trophies.

