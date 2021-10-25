More

    Guardians of the Galaxy: Crazy Saviors Trophy List

    Technology


    Guardians of the Galaxy: Crazy Saviors Trophy List

    Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to consoles and PCs on October 26th. On the occasion of the release of the Marvel game developed by Square Enix, we unveil its complete list of trophies.

    Find the list of 59 trophies (including 25 hidden) Guardians of the Galaxy, available from October 26, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (54 bronze, 3 silver, 1 gold and 1 platinum).

    Bronze trophies (54)

    • A risky bet

      Complete Chapter 1.

    • Hand in the bag

      Complete Chapter 2.

    • The price of freedom

      Complete Chapter 3.

    • Queen of monsters

      Complete Chapter 4.

    • Fined

      Complete Chapter 5.

    • Between the devil and the deep sea

      Complete Chapter 6.

    • Mad Dog

      Complete Chapter 7.

    • The Matriarch

      Complete Chapter 8.

    • Times of crisis

      Complete Chapter 9.

    • Test of faith

      Complete Chapter 10.

    • Strength of mind

      Complete Chapter 11.

    • Nowhere to go

      Complete Chapter 12.

    • Minimal luck

      Complete Chapter 13.

    • Head first

      Complete Chapter 14.

    • Broken promises

      Complete Chapter 15.

    • The Magus

      Complete Chapter 16.

    • Llama hunter

      Capture the Quarantine Zone monster.

    • Octopus Tamer

      Defeat the Dark Host.

    • Family intervention

      Defeat the Blood Brothers.

    • Mom’s son

      Overcome the delusion of Meredith Quill.

    • Titan slayer

      Survive the protests of Thanos.

    • Dragon slayer

      Defeat Fin Fang Foom.

    • Without faith or law

      Defeat the Great Unifier Raker.

    • Poetry review

      Defeat the Magus.

    • Work on oneself

      Purchase your first ability for Star-Lord.

    • Dynamic team

      Invest in at least one special ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot.

    • Fully loaded

      Invest in all special abilities for all team members.

    • Ice breaker

      Obtain the Frost item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

    • Electric battery

      Obtain the Lightning item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

    • Breathless

      Obtain the Wind item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

    • Volcanic activity

      Obtain the Plasma item for Star-Lord’s pistols.

    • Help

      Revive a fallen team member.

    • Staggering pro

      Stumble 25 enemies.

    • Not there, Nova

      Interrupt a Nova Centurion with Gamora’s Call to Arms.

    • Mass extinction

      Interrupt a caudasaur with Drax’s Call to Arms.

    • Evil at the root

      Interrupt a wendigo brute with Groot’s Call to Arms.

    • Drax the Skinner

      Dismember an Inquisitor with Drax’s Call to Arms.

    • Unstoppable force

      Reach maximum momentum 10 times.

    • Crazy crowd

      Perform 10 Super Attacks.

    • Group shot

      Kill 15 staggering enemies with Charged Shot.

    • Rain of bullets

      Kill 15 enemies with Star-Lord’s Continuous Fire ability.

    • Rant

      Kill 10 enemies affected by Drax’s Ire of Katath ability.

    • Killing machine

      Kill 10 enemies with Gamora’s Executioner ability.

    • Firepower

      Kill 20 enemies with Rocket’s Barrel Cannon ability.

    • Alternative medicine

      Revive or heal your teammates 10 times with Groot’s Colossus Gift.

    • Go higher

      Defeat 20 enemies with Star-Lord’s Eye of the Storm.

    • Deadly friendship

      Perform an auto combo with Gamora.

    • Katathian handshake

      Perform an auto combo with Drax.

    • Aiming aid

      Perform an auto combo with Rocket.

    • Old branch

      Perform an auto combo with Groot.

    • Caring captain

      Find half of the Guardian items to collect.

    • Like a glove !

      Find and equip an outfit.

    • The right accounts …

      Pay the fine of the Nova Cohorts.

    • In the teeth, rodent

      Win the bet against Rocket.

    Silver trophies (3)

    • Ideal boss

      Find all of the Guardian items to collect for a Guardian.

    • Fashion victim

      Find and equip all outfits.

    • Scholar

      Collect 65% of entries from each category of the Galactic Encylopedia.

    Gold trophy (1)

    • Guardians of the Galaxy

      Complete Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

    Platinum Trophy (1)

    • This is our job

      Earn all trophies.

    About Guardians of the Galaxy


    Summary of the Guardians of the Galaxy Walkthrough

    Profile of daniwood, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

