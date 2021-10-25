News tip Guardians of the Galaxy: Crazy Saviors Trophy List
Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to consoles and PCs on October 26th. On the occasion of the release of the Marvel game developed by Square Enix, we unveil its complete list of trophies.
Find the list of 59 trophies (including 25 hidden) Guardians of the Galaxy, available from October 26, 2021 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (54 bronze, 3 silver, 1 gold and 1 platinum).
Bronze trophies (54)
-
A risky bet
Complete Chapter 1.
-
Hand in the bag
Complete Chapter 2.
-
The price of freedom
Complete Chapter 3.
-
Queen of monsters
Complete Chapter 4.
-
Fined
Complete Chapter 5.
-
Between the devil and the deep sea
Complete Chapter 6.
-
Mad Dog
Complete Chapter 7.
-
The Matriarch
Complete Chapter 8.
-
Times of crisis
Complete Chapter 9.
-
Test of faith
Complete Chapter 10.
-
Strength of mind
Complete Chapter 11.
-
Nowhere to go
Complete Chapter 12.
-
Minimal luck
Complete Chapter 13.
-
Head first
Complete Chapter 14.
-
Broken promises
Complete Chapter 15.
-
The Magus
Complete Chapter 16.
-
Llama hunter
Capture the Quarantine Zone monster.
-
Octopus Tamer
Defeat the Dark Host.
-
Family intervention
Defeat the Blood Brothers.
-
Mom’s son
Overcome the delusion of Meredith Quill.
-
Titan slayer
Survive the protests of Thanos.
-
Dragon slayer
Defeat Fin Fang Foom.
-
Without faith or law
Defeat the Great Unifier Raker.
-
Poetry review
Defeat the Magus.
-
Work on oneself
Purchase your first ability for Star-Lord.
-
Dynamic team
Invest in at least one special ability for Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot.
-
Fully loaded
Invest in all special abilities for all team members.
-
Ice breaker
Obtain the Frost item for Star-Lord’s pistols.
-
Electric battery
Obtain the Lightning item for Star-Lord’s pistols.
-
Breathless
Obtain the Wind item for Star-Lord’s pistols.
-
Volcanic activity
Obtain the Plasma item for Star-Lord’s pistols.
-
Help
Revive a fallen team member.
-
Staggering pro
Stumble 25 enemies.
-
Not there, Nova
Interrupt a Nova Centurion with Gamora’s Call to Arms.
-
Mass extinction
Interrupt a caudasaur with Drax’s Call to Arms.
-
Evil at the root
Interrupt a wendigo brute with Groot’s Call to Arms.
-
Drax the Skinner
Dismember an Inquisitor with Drax’s Call to Arms.
-
Unstoppable force
Reach maximum momentum 10 times.
-
Crazy crowd
Perform 10 Super Attacks.
-
Group shot
Kill 15 staggering enemies with Charged Shot.
-
Rain of bullets
Kill 15 enemies with Star-Lord’s Continuous Fire ability.
-
Rant
Kill 10 enemies affected by Drax’s Ire of Katath ability.
-
Killing machine
Kill 10 enemies with Gamora’s Executioner ability.
-
Firepower
Kill 20 enemies with Rocket’s Barrel Cannon ability.
-
Alternative medicine
Revive or heal your teammates 10 times with Groot’s Colossus Gift.
-
Go higher
Defeat 20 enemies with Star-Lord’s Eye of the Storm.
-
Deadly friendship
Perform an auto combo with Gamora.
-
Katathian handshake
Perform an auto combo with Drax.
-
Aiming aid
Perform an auto combo with Rocket.
-
Old branch
Perform an auto combo with Groot.
-
Caring captain
Find half of the Guardian items to collect.
-
Like a glove !
Find and equip an outfit.
-
The right accounts …
Pay the fine of the Nova Cohorts.
-
In the teeth, rodent
Win the bet against Rocket.
Silver trophies (3)
-
Ideal boss
Find all of the Guardian items to collect for a Guardian.
-
Fashion victim
Find and equip all outfits.
-
Scholar
Collect 65% of entries from each category of the Galactic Encylopedia.
Gold trophy (1)
-
Guardians of the Galaxy
Complete Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Platinum Trophy (1)
-
This is our job
Earn all trophies.
Through daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com
