Guillaume Canet makes poignant confidences on the birth of his son!

For several months, Guillaume Canet has been on all fronts. This Saturday, October 23, 2021, the director was the exceptional guest of Clique to promote his new feature film entitled Him. Without make-up, the actor gave himself up on his relationship to masculinity. “Guillaume, an actor knows how to cry on command. Is it easier in life when you’re a man? ”, asked Mouloud Achour. Facing the camera, the director of Les Petits Mouchoirs recalled the birth of his son Marcel in 2011, which moved him enormously.





“I didn’t cry for a very long time actually ”, Guillaume Canet analyzed. “I cried the day my son was born because I was very, very scared”. On the set of Clique, Louise’s dad refused to talk about his concern. Nevertheless, his feelings testified above all to “his fear” but also to his “happiness”. During the interview, the actor also affirmed that he had grown up in a “family” which did not express so much “His emotions”. “We don’t say we love each other”, Added the companion of Marion Cotillard and to underline:“It has since changed. For a while, we’ve been like ‘I love you’ in the family, but it wasn’t something that really existed.”.

Like a real daddy hen, Guillaume Canet is now pushing his children to express theirs. “It’s so good to cry (…) ”, he added. “We tell them how important it is to cry if they need to cry, to let go and to let out what they have to let out, to talk to them about it of course. We obviously try not to reproduce the same pattern”, Concluded the star with philosophy.

