Guillaume Canet rebukes Marina Carrère d’Encausse after a personal question (VIDEO)

This Monday, October 25, Guillaume Canet was the guest of Health magazine on France 5. The actor and director had a hard time hiding his annoyance after a question from Marina Carrère d’Encausse.
After My idol, Do not tell anyone or Rock’n’Roll, Guillaume Canet is back with a new film as director. In this feature film titled Him and in which he gives the reply to Virginie Efira, Mathieu Kassovitz and Laetitia Casta, the actor plays the role of a composer lacking inspiration, who leaves to isolate himself in an old house far from any civilization. In the middle of the promo marathon, Marion Cotillard’s companion was today the guest of a new issue of the Health magazine, whose theme was depression. A subject he knows rather well, since he himself went through several depressive episodes in his life.
The question of too much from Marina Carrère d’Encausse
After talking about his burnout after the failure of his film Blood ties and his hospitalization which inspired him Little handkerchiefs, Guillaume Canet was asked about the depressive episode he experienced during the filming ofIn the name of the earth. “Are you worried about doing an episode like this again? Because you had made one at the time of the filming In the name of the earth by Edouard Bergeon, who tells of the suicide of a farmer, in this case his father“, asked Marina Carrère d’Encausse.”During this shooting, you wanted to live isolated, live to the maximum in these conditions and you ended up having a depressive episode. It was empathy towards this character but suddenly it can happen again“, insisted the former acolyte of Michel Cymes. What somewhat annoy his guest of the day.
“My movie is not a movie about depression“
“So, I would just like to point out that I didn’t know we were doing a show all about depression and that, suddenly, we were going to try to find all the themes that could bring me closer to the general theme of the show“, replied Guillaume Canet, before providing a clarification concerning his last feature film.”My film is not a film about depression, it is still very important to say that. So I will answer your question, but I still want to say that I thought I could talk more about the film than about the depression …“, continued the father of Louise and Marcel, facing the confused host.”Yes, yes, absolutely, it is true. It’s a film that feels good“she said, visibly embarrassed.