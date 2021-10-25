Halo Infinite: 343 Industries is meeting up today for the campaign! | Xbox one

More than a year ago, 343 Industries lifted the veil on Halo Infinite via an excerpt from the single player campaign on the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, 2020. The gameplay sequence had elicited many reactions from the part fans, which prompted the developer to push the game back to 2021. While multiplayer has shown up on numerous occasions and has even been able to be played, we haven’t had a chance to enjoy the game. single-player campaign again, except via lessons snippets of a few seconds in the background during interviews with members of the studio.

Halo Infinite campaign shown today at 3:00 p.m.

What could be better than a video of the campaign to start the week? Indeed, 343 Industries has scheduled an “overview” of the campaign today at 3:00 pm on the Youtube channel of Xbox! We do not know exactly what to expect, however, remember that the multiplayer overview lasted nearly 13 minutes and allowed to discover many sequences cut by explanations from the developers, which provided many details.





“The Outcasts have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of the mysterious Halo Zeta, threatening the survival of humanity. When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity is on the line, the Master Chief returns to face the most ruthless foe he has ever faced. Here’s a new look at the Halo Infinite campaign, which introduces players to the true freedom of the Spartans in the largest, most open and adventurous Halo experience, which launches on December 8, 2021. “

See you at 3:00 p.m. on Xboxygen to see this new video from the Halo Infinite campaign. The game will be available on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Multiplayer will be playable for free while the campaign will be available on release day in Xbox Game Pass console and PC.