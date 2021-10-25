Halo Infinite Campaign: 6 Minutes of Gameplay and New Details Revealed | Xbox one

Halo Infinite has finally ended up showing its single player campaign again. If the players had remained unmoved following the presentation of July 23, 2020, this new video will certainly reassure them in view of what this unprecedented experience in the Halo saga will offer!

A most attractive introduction

The presentation opens by evoking the fact that Cortana and the Master Chief no longer form the iconic duo so appreciated, which allows the passage to recall that humanity is in difficulty in the face of the threat of the Outcasts more and more heavy. As soon as John 117 goes to Halo Zeta, we can admire a variety of environments with animal life within them, but also the interior of enemy structures.

The story will push the Major to meet a new AI called “The Weapon” whose goal is to lock up Cortana following the events of Halo 5 Guardians.

Place at the Open World

Halo Infinite will be the most open game in the entire saga. It is now possible to call in vehicles from stations to travel the Halo by air, or by land vehicle.

The Master Chief will be able to attack Pariah bases by choosing a more or less frontal approach, but also with the possibility of attacking by day or by night. We also note that like other productions, objectives will have to be fulfilled to sign the victory of the Major in these territories. These different extracts sign the return of the dash on the sides which was very popular in Halo 5: Guardians. During an attack on a base, John can be seen rescuing the Marines and fleeing aboard a Warthog.





An experience full of novelties, but also the return of the Bosses!

To the delight of fans of the saga, this new opus will offer Bosses that may give players a hard time. We also notice that they have life bars.

We also get a first look at the improvements the campaign will offer. The different abilities of the Master Chief will need to be improved to make the most of the grappling hook, the shield, the threat detector, the shield wall or even the dash.

Much like the Sentinels, the Skimmers are an unprecedented threat that John will have to face. However, this is nothing against the disturbing Jega ‘Rdomnai, the killer of Spartans with the red energy sword, not to mention the Harbinger of the Truth who will stand up against our protagonist.

Following this presentation full of details, were you reassured by the first one, which is now over a year old? Regardless, the game will be available on December 8 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. The single player will of course be included in the Xbox Game Pass console and PC, while the multiplayer will be available to everyone free of charge because it is free-to-play.