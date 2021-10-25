Halo Infinite revives its campaign with a 6-minute video

Failing to be able to show the co-op mode, which is one of the features that 343 Industries will add in 2022, this video provides a good overview of what awaits the Master Chief in what we are told more than ever as “the largest and most open“Halo adventures in 20 years of existence. To explore the surface which is offered to him, the player will be able besides to be delivered various ground vehicles and flying from terminals.





Six months after the events of Halo 5, Spartan John-117 is sent to Zeta Halo to fight against the Banned. A mission that the soldier will lead with the help of a UNSC pilot and a new artificial intelligence named here “The Weapon”, which replaces Cortana. Obviously quite classic for a sandbox of this type, the goal will be to weaken the Banned by cleaning up the facilities scattered all over the map, without depriving themselves of making a few detours to collect collectibles. . Speaking of the menus, we can also see that of the improvements, which concern the grapple, the shield, the detector or the thrusters.

The campaignHalo Infinite will be available on December 8 on Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC, as well as multiplayer which will be freely accessible in free-to-play.