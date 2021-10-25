Halo Infinite: story, big world … what to know after the six-minute trailer

Today, the developers of 343 Industries presented for six minutes what the single player campaign of Halo Infinite, the next title in the saga, looked like. On the menu: synopsis, exploration and fights.

While Halo Infinite has shown up several times in recent weeks to show off its multiplayer mode through technical testing phases, today’s presentation shed light on the title’s single-player campaign in a big six-minute trailer.

The biggest campaign of the saga

Since its inception, Halo has been represented by the protagonist couple Master Chief and Cortana. An iconic duo that is no longer following the disappearance of Cortana, but the latter will quickly be replaced during the first mission of Halo Infinite. The player, playing Master Chief, must recover a named artificial intelligence (AI) The Weapon (The weapon in French). She explains that she was created to lock up Cortana, but for reasons that escape her. This campaign, which takes place after the events of Halo 5, is therefore to seek answers as to Cortana’s current position and what happened to her.

Obviously, this business is not an easy one. To answer his questions, Master Chief must deal with the army of the Banned. The latter defeated the forces of the UNSC and conquered Zeta Halo. New threats are also on the agenda with Skimmers, a Spartan killer named Jega R’domnai or the Oracle of Truth (Harbinger of the Truth). Humanity’s only hope therefore lies in the alliance between Master Chief and this artificial intelligence that is The Weapon.

A world more open than ever

It is against all odds, on a ring-world delivered to the mercy of the enemy, that the player must fight. The Halo Infinite campaign is shaped like a vast world, promising “a freedom never achieved before“. This one is filled with secondary objectives, like that of bringing down certain enemy strongholds, making it possible to reduce the strike force of the Banished. If the precise size of the world has not been revealed by 343 Industries, the trailer has put forward several vehicles which will vary the exploration: air vessels, quads or even tanks will be in the game.

Finally, the six minutes of trailer also allowed to see small mechanics of improvements. In exchange for Spartian Cores, the player can improve various features of his equipment: shield, grappling hook, threat detector, the deployable wall as well as his rush.

What will it all look like in its entirety? Response when Halo Infinite launches December 08 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series. When released, it will also be available in Xbox Game Pass.