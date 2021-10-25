Has the Confederate Flag been removed from remastered versions of GTA? – RT in French

The controversy swells following the probable censorship of a Confederate flag in the remastered version of the video game GTA: Vice City, the trailer of which was posted on social networks on October 22.

A depiction of a Confederate flag has reportedly been erased from a remastered version of the popular video game Grand theft auto: Vice City. The prospect of censorship has aroused the ire of many fans of the series.

Many aficionados of the series were surprised to find that Rockstar Games, the studio behind the Grand theft auto (GTA) series, appeared to have decided to preventively remove a depiction of the Confederate flag from a remastered version of GTA: Vice City whose trailer aired on social media on October 22. In a comment posted to a Reddit thread dedicated to the series, an eyed user noticed that the t-shirt worn by Phil Cassidy’s character no longer featured the Confederate flag that was featured in the original version released in 2006, but had been replaced by a skull.

There is no indication that Rockstar has come under any pressure from the public to request the replacement of the flag in question. This change has led users of social networks to wonder how and why a series that had always been critical of “political correctness” could in turn succumb to it.

As for the press specializing in video games, the latter wonders if the offending t-shirt would not have been only modified so that the trailer is not censored by social networks. Rockstar has yet to comment on the matter.

It’s also possible that the change was made by Grove Street Games, the studio to which Rockstar has outsourced the task of remastering GTA: Vice City. This new version of Vice City is part of a bundle that includes the remastered versions of GTA III as well as GTA: San Andreas.

A series that does not cut corners

The Grand theft auto series, produced by the Rockstar Games studio, has gained fame for its blend of gratuitous violence, societal satire and dark humor. While other developers have been known to remove potentially offensive content from their games, Rockstar has always played the subversion card. The latest installment, GTA 5, released in 2013, contains many passages where characters regularly use a racially charged vocabulary.

Since the release of the first episode in 1997, the series has regularly found itself in the midst of media storms, with Rockstar having been accused of encouraging violent behavior among young people who regularly play its games. However, several academic studies have shown the lack of correlation between video games and violent behavior.

The question of the Confederate flag has stirred up passions in the United States. During the American Civil War (1861-1865), the South had seceded from the Union, claiming, in particular, the maintenance of the practice of slavery, abolished in the rest of the country. Confederate flags and monuments are today often considered racist symbols, even if their supporters say they see them as a mere heritage of the country’s history.