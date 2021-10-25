Haute-Loire: the incidence rate of 0-9 year olds jumped in a week

Between October 15 and 21, most age groups saw their incidence rate increase, but especially the 0-9 year olds (from 35 to 176) or even the 80-89 year olds (from 94 to 131).

Since September 20, the number of people hospitalized for Covid in Haute-Loire has increased (from 25 people then to 64 on September 22, including only one in critical care). Forty positive cases can be attributed to the cluster of Emile Roux hospital in Puy-en-Velay detected on October 8.

Photo by Covid Tracker. Data: Public health France





> Consult Covid tracker by department

> The press release from the prefecture of October 2:

The Yssingeaux vaccination center in Défimode The Yssingeaux vaccination center, initially located in the World Cup hall, is moving due in particular to the resumption of the initial citizen activities of the place. Vaccination will resume on Saturday 23 October in the new location located in the former commercial premises of the Défimode brand at 30 Fromental artisanal zone – 43200 Yssingeaux.

“After having experienced a decline for several weeks, the epidemic’s circulation monitoring indicators have experienced a sharp increase for a few days. On October 22, the incidence rate in Haute-Loire was 80.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the highest rate in the region. The positivity rate is 2.2%.

For the period from October 12 to 18, a total of 182 people tested positive in the department. The department’s density factor is favorable to a rapid change (whether it be an increase or a decrease) in the incidence rate.

This increase in the incidence rate seems to be linked in particular to around ten situations of grouped cases (clusters) currently monitored by the ARS; Scattered contaminations, disseminated in all the departments have not been observed to date. The situations of grouped cases are the subject of management measures implemented in order to limit the spread of the virus and the formation of chains of contamination (isolation of positive people, screening of contact persons at risk, etc.)

Among the main clusters under investigation, the clusters identified at the Center hospitalier Émile Roux seem at this stage to be under control given the fact that there has been no new case recorded in recent days. The contact tracing carried out around this cluster, the first case of which was identified on October 8, has made it possible to count, through the transmission chains, a total of around forty people to date.

Currently, 64 people are taken care of in hospitals in the department, one of whom is in intensive care. Of these 64 people hospitalized, 7 were newly hospitalized between week 40 and week 41.

Since the start of the epidemic in March 2020, 270 people have died in hospitals in Haute-Loire [sans compter les décès en établissements médico-sociaux, Ndlr].

The unfavorable development of the epidemiological situation linked to Covid-19 must require us to be extremely vigilant and to maintain barrier gestures, such as wearing a mask, in particular in closed places and in the presence of several people, as well as the regular washing of hands. Especially since these barrier gestures also protect against other seasonal infections such as the flu or gastroenteritis.

It is recalled that in Haute-Loire, a prefectural decree dated September 30, 2021 extended the obligation to wear a mask on markets, fairs, flea markets, garage sales and around gymnasiums and schools until November 15, 2021 included.

In addition, a prefectural decree dated October 14, 2021 makes the wearing of a mask compulsory on the perimeter of the vogue of Puy-en-Velay from Saturday October 16, 2021 until Sunday November 14, 2021 inclusive for anyone aged eleven and more. The health pass is still required at the entrance to certain attractions.





Update on vaccination in Haute-Loire

In Haute-Loire, on October 20, 2021, 170,102 people had received at least one dose of vaccine (75% of the general population) and 166,752 people had been fully vaccinated (73.5% of the population).

Among 12-17 year olds, 75.9% of them received a first dose and 70.4% were fully vaccinated.

Among people aged 80 and over, these rates reach 89.8% and 87.9% respectively.

Vaccination booster campaign for people aged 80 and over “Vaccinons nos seniors”

Vaccination of people aged 80 and over is a priority objective for the coming weeks. It is in this spirit that the Government launched the reminder campaign “Vaccinate our seniors” in order to combine the efforts of all the actors concerned. This campaign is intended to be spread over a period of 6 weeks, between October 15 and November 30.

In Haute-Loire, only 1,428 people belonging to this age group remain to be vaccinated. This is one of the lowest rates in the region, in particular thanks to the mobilization of all the actors involved in the vaccination campaign since its launch: elected officials, ARS, SDIS, CPAM, etc. close to isolated and vulnerable people, who cannot always reach the vaccination centers.

Vaccination booster campaign:

People eligible for the vaccine booster *, whether it is the second or the third dose, can now contact their general practitioner or other health professionals to benefit from the vaccine booster. Vaccination in dedicated centers remains possible, and mobile teams are continuing their activity in order to reach out to our less mobile and most isolated fellow citizens who wish to benefit from the vaccination booster.

More generally, people for whom the booster dose is possible are invited to register for this process. To do this, it is important to monitor their vaccination status and ensure that they are part of the target audience for this booster dose.

* The people concerned by the vaccination booster, i.e. the administration of an additional vaccine injection at least 6 months after complete vaccination for eligible people, are:

-residents of accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) and long-term care units (USLD);

-people aged 65 and over living at home (with priority given to persons over 80);

– people at very high risk of severe form;

– people with comorbidities that increase the risk of severe forms of Covid-19;

– severely immunocompromised people (who have already received three doses and will receive a fourth, indicates HAS);

In addition, for people who have received the Janssen vaccine, a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine is recommended from 4 weeks after the 1st injection. Following the opinion of the High Authority of Health of October 5, 2021, are also concerned:

– health professionals, all employees in the health and medico-social sectors, home helpers working with vulnerable people, medical transport professionals and firefighters, regardless of their age;

– relatives (over 18 years) of immunocompromised people.

Where to get vaccinated?

Vaccination is possible:

-From their attending physician (or a physician of your choice);

-in a drug store ;

-in a nursing or midwifery practice, in a vaccination center (possibility to make an appointment at www.sante.fr

For people residing in institutions for the elderly, the booster dose is administered on site.

Health professionals are attentive to and available to our fellow citizens to provide them with information and guide them in their procedures and to provide them with answers to any questions.“