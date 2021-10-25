Hayden Christensen to return to his Anakin Skywalker costume in Star Wars: Ahsoka

Developed by Disney, the series will focus on the life of Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Before that, the actor will find Darth Vader’s helmet for Obi-wan kenobi, scheduled for 2022.

Hayden Christensen is back in the Star Wars universe, and rather twice than once. After being announced to the cast of the miniseries Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, he will also be in the series Ahsoka, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Developed by Disney +, this new production will center on the character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi played by Rosario Dawson. Directed by Dave Filoni and produced by Jon Favreau, filming is due to begin in early 2022, and will be done in live action.

Ahsoka Tano has been known to fans since the spinoff saga Clone Wars, and also appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. In her youth, she was the padawan of Anakin Skywalker. In what costume will Christensen appear? Darth Vader or Anakin? Disney didn’t say anything.

Disney + bet everything on Star Wars

Before Ahsoka, fans will therefore be served by a series on Obi-Wan Kenobi. In these six episodes scheduled for the first half of 2022, Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader. The action will take place ten years later Revenge of the Sith, and nine years before the events of Episode IV: New hope. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series will see Ewan McGregor return to his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.





Disney + seems to center its business strategy around Star Wars. Building on the success of The Mandalorian, the platform recently unveiled the first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which develops the universe of Clone Wars. In September, it’s the series of short films Visions which made its debut.

For Hayden Christensen, it’s a return to the saga that made him an international star. He had twice played the role of Anakin Skywalker. A first time in 2002 in theAttack of the Clones, then in 2005 in Revenge of the Sith. Since then, the 40-year-old actor has been relatively discreet, appearing in about fifteen relatively successful films, such as New York I Love You, American robbery Where 90 minutes in paradise. Tired of his life in Hollywood, he had retired for a time to a farm in Canada, but the Jedi seems to be back.