“He had to give him back …”: Celine Dion betrayed? This good that she never recovered …

Those lucky enough to visit Adele’s California mansion can attest to this: the Briton is a huge fan of Celine Dion. So much so that she exposes in her living room a frame in which is locked … a chewing gum chewed by the interpreter of my heart Will Go On ! A “gift” received from a host, who visibly lied to the Quebecois.

On Instagram, Adele shared the video of her questionnaire carried out with Vogue – on the occasion of the release of his new disc carried by the single Easy on me – and, inside, she therefore revealed that her most precious and surprising possession was Celine Dion’s chewing gum. “James Corden, who is a friend of mine and runs the Carpool Karaoke [diffusé pendant The Late Late Show sur la chaîne américaine CBS, NDLR], did the show with her, he knew how much of a fan I was, so he made her spit out his gum in a piece of paper and framed it for me“, she said.





Amused by this somewhat disgusting anecdote, Celine Dion reacted on social networks. The singer replied: “Hilarious! …. But @JKCorden @latelateshow was supposed to give it back to Celine … She loves to chew while singing It’s All ‘Gumming’ Back To Me Now. Whatever, we love Easy on me and we can’t wait to hear your new album Adele!“Although betrayed by the host who had hidden his true intentions, the diva does not hold it against him.