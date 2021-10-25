he risks 20 years in prison for having bought this ultra-rare card at 50,000 euros

For several months now, Pokémon cards have seen their value skyrocket. Lockdowns have seen various niche hobbies popularize, such as the attraction to Pokémon cards. Rare and sought-after cards have seen their value explode, targeted by new affluent stakeholders. However, some purchases can end with the prison space.

a crime punishable by 20 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine

Direction the United States and more precisely the city of Dublin, in the State of Georgia. Exit Ireland, the unusual story of the day interested American prosecutors. And for good reason, a certain Vinath Oudomsine would have abused the system and especially the aid provided by the American government to small businesses. Via its “Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)”, the US government has granted more than $ 200 billion in loans to companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic so that they can pay “salaries, rents / mortgages, utilities and other ordinary business expenses “during the toughest months.





Like many others, Oudomsine decided to apply for such a loan, granted to a multitude of entrepreneurs in need across the country. A loan intended to help him and his 10 employees. After reviewing his case, he was granted a loan of $ 85,000. Only, if we are to believe the prosecutors, Oudomsine had no business to pull up. A nice sum thanks to which he bought a Pokémon card for 57,789 dollars, or more than 49,600 euros all the same.

Although the identity of the card has not been revealed, this would be the tenth most expensive card ever bought, ahead of EX Deoxys # 107 Gold Star Rayquaza Holo sold for $ 45,100 last December. If he is found guilty of the charges against him, namely those of fraud, Oudomsine could be sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $ 250,000.