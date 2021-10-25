More

    here are the five devices on standby that over-consume

    Business


    Electrical appliances on standby in France constitute nearly 11% of the average annual electricity consumption of each French household, according to the Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME).

    The energy bill is a real subject among the French. And standby, which is used to make a device work faster, is a waste of energy. Because in standby, digital objects always consume. And a lot. Ditto for devices off while charging. The cause ? The circulation of the residual current which increases the consumption and strains the durability of the devices.

    So what are the five devices that consume the most?

    Screens and peripherals

    209 kWatts per hour and per year, an annual expenditure of 23 euros.

    Parables

    131 kWatts per hour and per year, which represents an expenditure of 14.5 euros.

    The clothes dryer

    103 kWatts per hour and per year and 11.3 euros of annual expenditure.

    The kitchen oven

    86.5 kWatts per hour and per year, that is to say 9.5 euros spent.


    The television

    77 kWatts per hour and per year with an expenditure of 8.5 euros.

    Internet boxes are also very energy intensive since they consume 61.3 kWatts per hour and per year, or 6.8 euros each year.

    To avoid wasting energy unnecessarily, before purchasing an electrical appliance, consumers can turn to Energy Star-stamped products which consume less energy or prefer appliances not equipped with a “deferred option”.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleJulian Assange to be extradited? The United States is playing a new card
    Next articleMbappé fell on a bone, his bodyguard recounts a capital gesture of the Clasico!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC