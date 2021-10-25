here are the five devices on standby that over-consume

Electrical appliances on standby in France constitute nearly 11% of the average annual electricity consumption of each French household, according to the Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME).

The energy bill is a real subject among the French. And standby, which is used to make a device work faster, is a waste of energy. Because in standby, digital objects always consume. And a lot. Ditto for devices off while charging. The cause ? The circulation of the residual current which increases the consumption and strains the durability of the devices.

So what are the five devices that consume the most?

Screens and peripherals

209 kWatts per hour and per year, an annual expenditure of 23 euros.

Parables

131 kWatts per hour and per year, which represents an expenditure of 14.5 euros.

The clothes dryer

103 kWatts per hour and per year and 11.3 euros of annual expenditure.

The kitchen oven

86.5 kWatts per hour and per year, that is to say 9.5 euros spent.





The television

77 kWatts per hour and per year with an expenditure of 8.5 euros.

Internet boxes are also very energy intensive since they consume 61.3 kWatts per hour and per year, or 6.8 euros each year.

To avoid wasting energy unnecessarily, before purchasing an electrical appliance, consumers can turn to Energy Star-stamped products which consume less energy or prefer appliances not equipped with a “deferred option”.