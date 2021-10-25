“His advice is biased” “it’s unhealthy”, Mathieu of season 15 puts his grain salt between Vincent and Natacha, the twittos disagree

Surprise this Monday, October 26 in Love is in the meadow. The lovers of season 15 Mathieu and Alexandre came to attend an evening in the company of Vincent and his two suitors. The couple, immediately accomplice with Natacha, did not hesitate to influence the choice of the equestrian breeder. But their main argument has not been to the liking of Internet users at all.

This Monday evening in Love is in the meadow, it was time for choices and / or the concretization of relationships. Certain events broadcast in the episode appeared to viewers as obvious: Thus, Hervé finally kissed the one he chose to keep by his side, Stéphanie, to the delight of his mother Bernadette. Jean-François announced to the sweet Marie-Ange that he wanted to continue the adventure with Mélanie, and Sébastien has definitely positioned himself for Karine the brunette. But if there was a candidate whose choice was still quite uncertain, it is Vincent, the equestrian breeder.

If he seemed to appreciate the good humor of his contender Natacha, Hafsa, his contender born in Morocco, did not leave him indifferent. But a meeting with his friends this evening allowed him to mature his decision. Among the latter were not only strangers: Mathieu and Alexandre, the newlyweds of the previous season, were there. As explained by the voice-over of Karine Le Marchand, the couple has forged friendly ties with Vincent for a few months, thanks to their common passion for horses.





For the stars of season 15, out of the question to make up the figures. Mathieu, mainly, had every intention of giving his opinion on Vincent’s suitors. Very accomplice with the sociable and cheerful Natacha, the latter quickly visualized his friend alongside the young woman. And he did not hide making a small projection: indeed, Mathieu has twenty years of age difference with Alexandre, and Vincent and Natacha are thirteen years apart.

Seeing only advantages, Mathieu then explained to Vincent that Natacha could more easily “mold herself to [s]life “because of her youth.” Natacha is in her early years and will be able to adapt well. But on twitter, Mathieu’s advice did not only make people happy. Words that suggested that Vincent would make no effort to adapt to the young woman.

The main concerned, on the contrary, seemed very receptive to this observation, taking advantage of the other qualities of his contender, “thoroughly but not intrusive” and capable according to him of bringing him “the simplicity of freshness”. “I spend my life doing complicated things, so to have someone who […] gets up in the morning with the ‘smile’, she is happy all the time, it looks like she doesn’t need anything in fact, ”he continued, also drawing the wrath of a few Internet users.

A few hours later, it was to Natacha “all ears” that he announced his decision, while Hafsa was taking a nap on the living room sofa. When she woke up, she wanted to know what he had said between them on the mezzanine. And if she tried during the first seconds to cash the verdict, she quickly darkened, preferring to take the road back in the middle of the night …

