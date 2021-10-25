Horizon Forbidden West: New info on the possibilities offered by the exclusive PS4 / PS5

As the release of Horizon Forbidden West draws closer, studio Guerrilla Games has once again played the interview game on the PlayStation Blog, evoking the gameplay of this long-awaited sequel. Exploration, combat and upgrades, a few quotes are worth checking out. Here’s what you need to know.

When the first Horizon Forbbiden West gameplay trailer aired, there are two or three things that have caught the attention of players. Aloy can now spot climbing holds using his scanner, propel himself up to a ledge or even use a sort of parasailing. A rather logical evolution of the gameplay, especially after a first opus almost already outdated in terms of its movement and exploration mechanics when it was released in 2017. “It was very important for the Guerrilla team to offer even more ways to explore and experience the world” says the studio, in an interview on the PlayStation Blog. Inside, details on combat, open world navigation, and more.

An “augmented” exploration

David McCullen, Senior Systems Designer at Guerrilla, first focused on exploration mechanics: “The Horizon Forbidden West free climbing system is a feature we are particularly excited about, as it has enabled us to make large portions of the terrain accessible” he explains. It is indeed confirmed: in this sequel, Aloy will be able to climb on just about anything and everything, like the last episodes of Assassin’s Creed or Zelda Breath of the Wild (on the other hand, we do not yet know if there will be an endurance system). For the anecdote, the heroine will sometimes encounter some obstacles, with walls that are too steep or grips not strong enough to hang on to them. This was all confirmed by Mathijs de Jonge, Creative Director, in an interview during the year. Also, the climbing points revealed by the scanner only indicate the fastest route. It is for information only.

“(In addition to the free climbing system, editor’s note), we have also added a high jump mechanic, which allows Aloy to climb to the top of any object high enough to be able to jump from it. Between this novelty and the possibility of climbing without equipment, but also of adding points of attachment in the environment, the exploration potential has increased considerably ” – David McCullen, Senior Systems Designer at Guerrilla, via PlayStation Blog

To gain speed and agility, players will have at their disposal two new tools: the Attractor and the Ailguide. The first serves as a winch and to rush on a ledge, the other to hover for a moment while jumping from a ledge. And the most interesting is that the two will serve both to explore and to fight.. “The attachment points (with the Attractor, note) allow the player to climb easily and offer him a dynamic crossing / escape option” says David McCullen. “He can then grab hold of a high ledge, draw his bow, take off, perform high attacks, or quite simply hold on to an attachment point a little higher”. The Ailguide, for its part, is useful for climbing on its grind or even attacking in height. The clashes in Forbidden West promise to be dynamic.





Horizon Forbidden West – A 14min Gameplay Trailer

“More possibilities, more depth”

Overall, we can clearly feel Guerrilla’s desire to take Horizon to another level, in all aspects of the adventure. “We wanted to provide players with more tools, more possibilities, more depth” says Dennis Zopfi, Senior Combat Designer. For combat in particular, this goes through the new workbench system, where players will be able to upgrade Aloy’s weapons and outfits, unlock perks, customization options and even new skills. “In Horizon Zero Dawn, skills had to be purchased and then unlocked as the player’s level improved” explains Zopfi. “Although the principle remains the same in the second opus, we have completely redesigned the skill tree (…) These will act more in synergy with those already granted by the outfits, or the outfit skills to unlock ”. Enough to offer plenty of options.

“We always start with the character and how we want the player to perceive them in the game. In Aloy’s case, that means we have to put forward his intelligence, his speed, his agility, his precision and his skill. ingenuity (…) There are the direct combat mechanics, such as the use of ranged weapons and close combat, but also the indirect mechanics, such as skills, outfits, upgrades and weapon techniques. The combination of these different systems is an interesting design challenge ” – Dennis Zopfi, Senior Combat Designer, via PlayStation Blog

Dennis Zopfi also evokes the “burst of bravery”, probably the very choreographic animation where Aloy charges his lance with an electric impulse before releasing it to the ground. We learn that there are 12 bursts of bravery in total that can be improved with skill points. “The higher its level, the longer the attack takes to load, but the more powerful it is” says Zopfi. To activate it, you will have to fill a purple bar at the bottom right of the screen, by performing specific actions, such as touching the weak points of an enemy for example. The designer of the fights thus explains wanting to give a more marked personality to each weapon. A personality that will obviously be more obvious on PS5 than on PS4, thanks to the vibrations and adaptive triggers of the DualSense. Dennis Zopfi mentions among other things the “pop” of the adaptive trigger when the arc is drawn to the maximum (a classic). It only remains to hope that this attention to detail is reflected in the game as a whole. Response on February 18, 2022.

“The most exciting for us (with Horizon Forbidden West, editor’s note) is seeing how our mechanics, both old and new, interact with each other to offer different dynamic approaches to any type of scenario” – Dennis Zopfi, Senior Combat Designer, via PlayStation Blog