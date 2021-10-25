How long do you need to stand per day to avoid problems?

Make sure you stay up long enough each day ? For decades, we’ve been talking about the problems of spending too much time sitting at a desk. Office jobs are increasingly popular, and computers mean that we spend much of our day in a chair. Today, with the growing acceptance of telecommuting, some people no longer need to put in effort throughout the day and can move from chair to bed without having to. staying up or to to exercise. According to a study published in theAmerican Journal of Emidemiology, sitting for too long can increase the risk of serious problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. This is because it relaxes the largest muscles in the body, causing them to not absorb enough sugar (glucose) from the blood, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, while the enzymes that “break down ”The fats in the blood are reduced, which lowers the level of good cholesterol and increases the risk of heart disease. But on top of that, sitting represents a lack of physical activity, which – in case of poor diet – can lead to weight gain, thus increasing the risk of other important diseases.

How long do we have to stand?

The solution to avoiding these problems is, of course, to get up and stand sometimes. Like walking, it is an important physical activity that we do not think of as exercise, but important and which burns a considerable amount of calories per day. Simple activities like getting up to talk on the phone, dancing for a few minutes, doing laundry, doing the dishes, or anything that requires us to move from our seat can be important.

Experts have long recommended that people whose office work requires prolonged sitting should get up for 15 minutes every hour, while others have said that it is necessary to stand 30 minutes an hour to reap the benefits. health. But standing for that long at the desk can be a problem and while some talk about standing desks, they aren’t as convenient as they seem.

You can also compensate outside of work. In other words, to walk instead of driving or exercising can be a good way to activate your body for the day ( users of standing metro have nothing to fear). One recommendation is that 2 hours per day is sufficient (plus minutes from office hours), 4 hours is really ideal.





If you are working from home, we really recommend that you take at least an hour for a walk or put in place exercise programs that make sure to strengthen your body for at least 30 minutes in order to reduce the risk of the aforementioned diseases. Likewise, taking a few minutes off work to stop and walk around the room or house can help. And if you do not want to gain weight due to lack of physical activity, it is necessary to re-evaluate your diet, trying to implement a balanced diet and forget about junk food, which can cause more problems. .

In general, it is recommended not to forget thedaily physical activity. Another great option for some people is exercising in a sitting position. You just need to have the will to do them and avoid the long term problems we talked about.

Via GQ Mexico y Latin America.