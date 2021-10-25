“I hardly go out on weekends anymore” … How motorists cope with a tight budget

The government has made a move, but will that be enough to sustainably reduce motorists’ bills? Thursday evening, on TF1, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the creation of an “inflation allowance”. Worth 100 euros, it will be paid automatically to each French person earning less than 2,000 euros net per month.

This will be done in December for employees, in January for civil servants, and subsequently for the self-employed, the unemployed and retirees. Or “38 million people in total”, according to the head of government. A measure “which is visible”, he insisted, and which aims in particular to cope with the surge in prices at the pump: very recently, diesel once again broke a record with an average price of 1.55 euros the liter. The SP95 flowed at 1.65 euros / liter, a level close to the maximum reached in 2012.

While waiting for this compensation to arrive on their bank account, some motorists questioned by 20 minutes claim to have changed their consumption habits. “With 1,000 kilometers per month and a full tank which costs 90 euros, the calculation is quickly done,” explains Alexandre, a territorial official. No more outings, I have to pay attention to my budget, with two loans to repay ”.

“My fuel budget has exploded”

For some, the adaptation is even more radical. “With the increase in the price of gasoline, and the obligation to go to work on site while my company is eligible for teleworking, I see myself forced to look for a new job closer to my home”, regrets Emilie, who works in insurance. “In the meantime,” she continues, “I limit my trips, and therefore I hardly go out on weekends to balance the budget.”

Even though fuel represents, on average, only 3.3% of household consumption expenditure, it weighs much more for some families. “My fuel budget has exploded (350 euros per month)”, laments Wesley, 30 years old. “With only one salary in our home and a small child, we will have to move to find ourselves in a 25 m2, in order to be able to live with dignity and meet the needs of the family”.

Other readers of 20 minutes have been taking the lead for some time. “Since the first confinement, I have made many trips by bicycle,” says Magali. To go to work (7 km from my home), to take my children or to go shopping. I have to save at least 250 euros per month and I regret not having started sooner! “.





“We suffer but it will not last”

On the other hand, a whole part of the testimonies underlines the still essential character of the car in certain situations. “Living in the countryside, I take my vehicle to bring my children to school, but also for my job search,” explains Geoffroy. So I cannot restrict my movements. “

“Being a baker, I cannot afford to change my means of transport,” adds Damien. So I am forced to pay my full more, especially in the Vosges, where jobs are on average 20 minutes away. So we suffer, but it will not last ”. According to INSEE, 74% of workers use their car for the commute to work. This mode of transport remains the majority (56%) even when the distance is less than 2 km.