“I have no more contact”

Tonight viewers of Love is in the meadow will find Hervé. The Picard breeder has chosen Stéphanie, and fans of the M6 program will attend the first meetings of the young couple this evening. But in fact, how does Hervé get along today with Vanessa, the suitor he had to reject? He answers bluntly.
So many emotions for Hervé since his registration to Love is in the meadow. The 43-year-old Picard breeder, who had never known love, has apparently found the one he has always been waiting for in the person of Stéphanie, a sweet young woman from Normandy. From the speed dates, Hervé fell in love with this pretty blonde with light eyes, as he confided to TV-Leisure : “I fell in love with Stéphanie at speed dating, but I wanted to give myself the choice. So during the first two days of the stay on the farm, I was in the analysis, in the observation. I wanted to get to know both Vanessa and Stéphanie.“Hervé has indeed invited another young woman to his home in addition to Stéphanie, Vanessa. The chaotic sentimental journey of this single mother had touched Hervé. But in the end, it was indeed her that he had to reject, in order to finally be able to begin her story with Stéphanie.
No more contact with Vanessa since the shooting
The moment when Hervé had to explain to Vanessa that she was not the one who made his heart beat was particularly trying for him. “It was one of the most complicated moments of my adventure. I dreaded this moment. It’s hard to hurt someone’s heart like that. I knew Vanessa was emotional so I wanted to tell her things gradually. It had to be prepared a little bit. That’s why I didn’t tell him in the morning. But in the end, when it came time to tell him, I was happy with myself. I felt comfortable, although Vanessa was moved. It was really an important step for me “, Hervé explained to us.
If, apparently, this complicated announcement went rather well, it marked the end of contacts between Hervé and Vanessa. “When she left, I asked her to call me to tell me that she had arrived well, which she did but, since then, I have no more contact.“, explained the young Picard to West France. Enough to allow him to move forward serenely alongside Stéphanie …