“I have no more contact”

So many emotions for Hervé since registering for L’amour est dans le pré. The 43-year-old Picard breeder, who had never known love, has apparently found the one he has always been waiting for in the person of Stéphanie, a sweet young woman from Normandy. From the speed dating, Hervé fell in love with this pretty blonde with light eyes, as he told Télé-Loisirs: “I fell in love with Stéphanie at speed dating, but I wanted to leave the choice to me. So during the first two days of the stay on the farm, I was in the analysis, in the observation. I wanted to get to know both Vanessa and Stephanie. ” Hervé has indeed invited to his home another young woman in addition to Stéphanie, Vanessa. The chaotic sentimental journey of this single mother had touched Hervé. But in the end, it was she who he had to reject, in order to finally start his story with Stéphanie.





The moment when Hervé had to explain to Vanessa that she was not the one who made his heart beat was particularly trying for him. “It was one of the most complicated parts of my adventure. I was dreading that moment. It’s hard to hurt someone like that. I knew Vanessa was emotional so I wanted to tell her things. gradually. She had to be prepared a little bit. That’s why I didn’t tell her in the morning. But finally, when I told her, I was happy with myself. I felt like (..) .)

