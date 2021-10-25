When Fabio Quartararo crossed the finish line of the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna as World Champion, the first rider to come and congratulate him was Johann Zarco, fifth in the race a few seconds behind the Yamaha rider. Zarco shared the happiness of his compatriot, the very first French driver to be titled at the highest level of competition on two wheels.

“I’m happy for him; we’re almost ten years apart and it’s good for France to have a MotoGP Champion: that’s the first thing I said to him when I stopped”, explained the Provençal, trusting the words that were his: “‘You are World Champion, my boy, wow!’ I take advantage of his happiness, that he takes advantage of it. He had a perfect season, so respect. I’m happy for him.”

“You have to take advantage of that, it is better if it is a Frenchman – even if it is not me – than for example Marquez for a ninth or tenth time, I do not know!” he joked.

Despite an understandable disappointment for the Ducati clan to which he belongs by wearing the colors of the Pramac team, Johann Zarco recognizes the superiority of Fabio Quartararo this year. El Diablo was very consistent at the forefront and knew how to save important points in the most difficult moments: the qualities of a champion, according to his elder.

“He had a fantastic season, he was very smart and he really showed that he has progressed mentally between last year and this year”, Zarco pointed out on the official MotoGP website. “He was there in every race. Even when he had problems, he was still fighting for the podium. It is the example to be World Champion and I am very happy. As a French driver, I I would like to be a champion, but I think it’s really good that he is a champion. “

“If I think of Ducati it would have been nice if Bagnaia could push for the title until the last race, but what Fabio has done this year is to be more consistent than Bagnaia and Bagnaia has been so strong on these last races… “ he clarified. “He was coming back, but even with problems Fabio was able to put in some strong races and take some big points, even without winning.”

Me too, I want to win, but we must also enjoy and salute this performance: it’s unique, so it is better to share your happiness too. And for France, it’s great! It will talk about motorcycles and it will make young people dream this winter. Johann zarco

Titled twice in Moto2, Zarco would naturally have appreciated being this first tricolor champion in the premier category but he judges the title of Quartararo “huge” for the place of motorcycles in France, by showing the younger generation that it is possible to reach the top: “It’s perfect for France. It will make young riders dream and it’s good for our country, for motorcycles. MotoGP is Formula 1 for motorcycles. It was strong and I think it will be. for many years. I am happy to have lived this moment with him in the race. “

“Me too, I want to win, but we must also enjoy and salute this performance: it’s unique, so it is better to share your happiness too”, he admits. “And for France, it’s great! It will talk about motorcycles and it will make young people dream this winter, [c’est top] for the federation. We are starting to give this taste and a good example to the youngest. This will not immediately create sectors like Spain and Italy, but at least we have elements to make people dream, and that is good. “





A unique example in the motorcycle world

Fabio Quartararo is only the 17th driver to be titled at the highest level without having won a world crown in the other two categories of the World Championship. The pilots with this particularity have often made their classes on other continents and the Niçois is thus the first European to know this situation since Franco Uncini in 1982.

Very quickly considered a nugget thanks to his titles in CEV Moto3, Quartararo had a lot of trouble adapting to Moto3, where did not win any race, then to Moto2, a category he left with only one success before. his sensational debut in MotoGP in 2019. Vice-champion of the 125cc then titled twice in Moto2, Zarco had a more academic career but remains in admiration of the route which led Quartararo to the top of MotoGP.

“It’s super interesting because it’s really the school of precocity. Very, very strong, very young, ultra gifted. He feels the trick and, all of a sudden, he’s a rising star. as soon as he arrives in Grand Prix – he arrives in Grand Prix at 15, whereas normally it is at 16, because he won in Spain at 14 – it goes against the rules [du moment] which is to say that you have to spend more time [dans d’autres séries] before starting the World Championship. So it’s an example of precocity, and so early that he was already a rising star and then we say: ‘that’s it, he’s got a big head’ at Leopard, all that. ‘He’s not going to be able to do it anymore because he hasn’t had time to confirm things. “

“He switches to Moto2, he does his classes in Moto2. Sometimes he struggles: 20th! Sometimes he wins. So things that are difficult to pin down… And he catches this MotoGP opportunity, and this MotoGP gave him a feeling that he did not have in Moto2. In Moto2, it’s a question of compromise, while MotoGP is ‘all in’. That’s kind of what the definition of categories is. “

“Me, the compromise, I found it: I had my two titles [Moto2], but I have a hard time putting everything in MotoGP. But there are also other things in my career that have meant that I haven’t won yet. For him, who was more of the impulsive and ‘all in’ type, it worked on the Yamaha. The big lesson in maturity [est venue] between last year and this year: this year, there were zero errors, and that’s beautiful. It makes a World Champion. “

With Guillaume Navarro