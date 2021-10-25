“I was very disappointed with Coumba, she’s having a bad season”

FIGARO LIVE – The 38-year-old athlete who has already won “Koh-Lanta” is trying his luck for the third time this year, in the “all stars” edition. Guest of “TV Magazine’s Buzz TV”, he confides in his adventure.

THE BUZZ TV. – Why did you agree to go on an adventure?

Laurent MAISTRET. – I need adrenaline in my daily life. “Koh-Lanta” is a place where you surpass yourself. It was my third participation and I went there for adventure, fishing for fish, meeting people, confronting others in sporting events. Early 2021 was complicated for me (he lost his mother, Editor’s note.), I wanted to take my mind off things.

Claude Dartois said it was his last season, how about you?

I do not know. I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no. If in two or three years I’m in the same state of mind, maybe I’ll go back.

[Question d’actualité] Former candidates Thomas Plisson and Myriam Chafik have revealed that they have been in a relationship for a year. Have you ever witnessed reconciliations?

I’ve never seen anything, well maybe a little doggy style behind a tree. (Laughs.) Just kidding, that’s not true! Personally, I never wanted to. We are so hungry. The first day, you have to fetch water, build the hut …

You said you got nighttime massages from Alix, what really happened?

She just massaged my forearms. It was in all good, all honor, I made tons, it’s true but she massaged all the adventurers too. I thank her again today.

"We didn't promise each other anything with Claude before leaving" Laurent Maistret, candidate of "Koh-Lanta: the legend"



There are a lot of strategies in the “all stars” season. You are part of the boys’ alliance. Admit it, you had knotted it before leaving for French Polynesia?

I knew a few people. With Claude, we had done Kilimanjaro. I got him on the phone but he didn’t want to tell me he was leaving. Same for me, I remained vague. So we didn’t promise each other before leaving. It’s difficult to move forward on an alliance. We do not know the adventure, we can not promise things that will not necessarily go as planned. Afterwards, once there, affinities are created.

How do you explain that the girls’ alliance did not hold?

There was competition between them. There were ten girls at the start, they talked too much, the teams broke up. But it suited us boys. They gave us excuses to eliminate them. But we didn’t go to stay just between guys. All the girls were welcome to stay with us.

Candidate Cindy, who left at the very start of the season, told us that Claude, Teheiura and you Laurent “were at homeIn this season. What do you answer him?

I never made the adventure with her. She was in the girls’ team, I never met her. I think she meant that we were comfortable in interviews, in the adventure etc. No, frankly, I was not at home!

Is rivalry stronger among girls than among boys?

Yes. Their bond was more unstable and less solid than ours. With the boys, we told each other an instruction, we didn’t need to repeat it. We trusted each other. Alexandra also had an accomplice with us, Loïc. It was a girls wedding ring made by Coumba that I don’t understand. She says very contradictory things.

Have you been disappointed with Coumba?

Verry much. She had a bad season. I had already met her at events outside of the show but I did not understand why she released my name, as well as that of Namadia, Teheiura and Claude. That’s a shame. Unfortunately, she pays a heavy price on social networks. Even when Clémentine had repeated her behavior to me, I had defended her to the ambassadors and I preferred to eliminate Christelle. It was only when Denis Brogniart came to suggest that we go to the black ball that I surrendered, I bowed to Clémence who wanted to release Coumba. Today, when I see her criticizing me on social media, I say to myself “Coumba, take your clicks and your clicks and your fishing rod”.

"It's my hardest season" Laurent Maistret, candidate of "Koh-Lanta: the legend"



Has social media played a role this year in alliances?

It wasn’t the goal, but we felt it. I even heard it there. There is a lot of impact when you bring out big heads in “Koh-Lanta”. We risk threats, insults etc. Some candidates took it into account. This explains the release of Namadia. He is very little followed on the networks and is not necessarily known to the public. I regret that many are hiding like this, sometimes it would have been necessary to dare to bring out the big heads.

Could you have voted against Claude?

He’s playing so he’s having a good season. He is a little less popular than the last season because we prefer a Claude in danger. Today it is not. If he had tried a strategy against me, I would have had no trouble voting Claude. It’s a game, and you have to accept elimination. But he’s my friend and he’s protecting me. I am grateful to these people, like Alix too.

The last piece of advice was strained and it’s thanks to you that Jade has stayed. What did you tell him?

I did not expect that. The advice was shortened on the screen but Jade absolutely wanted to go out because she had already seen Coumba, her ally, leave. And there it was Namadia. Many people remembered him, Claude, Teheiura, Alix too. And I put my hand firmly on her shoulder and told her “If you go, you save the girls twice”. And that’s where she stayed.

"I was offered a financial pact in 2014, I refused" Laurent Maistret



Among all the “Koh-Lanta” in which you have participated, is this the hardest?

Yes, this is my hardest season. But this is the year I had the most fun. I left with the idea of ​​trying things out “Survivor”, the American version that I watch a lot. There, they are really not afraid to play. White votes are frowned upon. In the “all stars” season, the games were much tougher than before, there was no food, no cassava, hardly any sugar cane.

Has this season left traces psychologically on you?

Yes, because of the others. The stab wounds in the back hurt. Without forgetting the physical after-effects, at the end of the tests. My feet were in terrible shape, I had horns, and a piece of skin was gone.

What do you think of financial pacts, like Mohamed was able to do?

In the early seasons, these pacts already existed. Why not, the candidates do what they want. I never did. It was offered to me in 2014 in the “all stars” season of “La Nouvelle Edition”, but I didn’t want to. What is a shame is to seal a pact before the adventure. If one is eliminated first, what does the other do if they win? How much does he owe her? …