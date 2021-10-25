ICI Toilettes, the app that aims to facilitate access to the little corner in all cities

The subject might seem trivial. But the urban problem that he faces is, on the contrary, “all that is most serious”, assures Thomas Herquin, one of the three co-founders of Urban Services. Their Nantes-based company launched the ICI Toilettes mobile application in June. This free digital tool makes it possible to geolocate at a glance the toilets (sanisettes, streetwalks, etc.) available in a city. “I have a pressing desire, I consult my smartphone and I only have to follow the map to get to the nearest sanitary facilities quickly. No need to go around in circles looking for a solution. And if there is a waiting time or an anomaly on the equipment, the app will be able to indicate it, ”explains Thomas Herquin.

ICI Toilettes refers to public toilets, “thus enhancing the network set up by the municipalities”. It also makes it possible to report “breakdowns or lack of cleanliness”. But its significant advantage is to offer additional toilets thanks to partnerships forged with traders. In Nantes, where ICI Toilettes is the subject of a five-month experiment until November 10, 15 bars and restaurants have thus undertaken to “open their doors” to alleviate a natural need, “without any compensation requested from the customer” .

“It improves the image of a city”

“We realized that many French people preferred to pay for a drink just to access the toilets of a cafe rather than going to a public toilet. Promoting partner merchants therefore makes sense. It is also a solution allowing communities to offer a better sanitary service, without adding public toilets. ”The referenced traders are not only open-minded: they receive compensation from the application“ between 150 and 250 euros per month ”and gain visibility.

Illustration of the geolocation of public toilets. – HERE Toilets

To finance all this, ICI Toilettes sells its turnkey solution to municipalities. Annual price: from 25,000 euros for five partner shops. Double for ten businesses. “When we know the exorbitant cost of installing and maintaining public toilets, it is not excessive,” insists Thomas Herquin. He pursues. “Finding toilets is one of the top 3 most asked questions to a tourist office. Everyone is concerned ! But it can be a real issue for families with children, the elderly, or people with disabilities, among others. No less than 200,000 people in France suffer from pathologies that require access to sanitary facilities at all times. The app is therefore of immediate use, but it also improves the image of a city. “





Particularly useful in Paris or Marseille

Since the launch of the experiment in Nantes, the app has identified 4,000 active users and 6,000 connections. “It is above forecasts”, rejoices Thomas Herquin, specifying that most of the users are “users”. The leaders of ICI Toilettes would like to see the model rolled out in all the major cities of France, as is already done in Germany with a similar application.

For now, discussions are underway with Nantes, Toulon and Le Havre. But the co-founders dream of Marseille, particularly under-equipped, or of Paris, which will host the Olympic Games in 2024. “The capital has around 400 public toilets, but it is far from sufficient given the number of visitors. Walls and doors soiled with urine are a real problem here. There are a lot of things to consider before the Olympics. “