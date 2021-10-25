More

    imminent decision for Solskjaer?

    Last night, Manchester United was pulverized by Liverpool (0-5). A defeat against the eternal rival that could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his place. While some rumors indicate that the players have let go of their coach, the future of the Norwegian technician should be played in the coming hours.

    Decision imminent for Solskjaer?

    According to information from Nico Schira, the leaders of the Red Devils are thinking more and more of sacking their coach. As the Italian journalist indicates, a decision will be taken in the coming hours. It remains to be seen what the final decision of the Mancunian staff will be. Case to follow.

    to summarize

    While Manchester United was sprayed by Liverpool last night in the England derby, the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is dotted. Moreover, a decision should be made in the next few hours.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

