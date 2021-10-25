in a relationship for a year, two candidates formalize their relationship

IN IMAGES – They met a year ago on the set of the “secret weapons” season broadcast in early 2021 and won by Maxine Eouzan.

“It’s been a year since we started the adventure, a year since our eyes met on this canoe … It was love at first sight“. In a post on Instagram, Thomas Plisson, who participated in “Koh-Lanta: secret weapons” broadcast between March and June 2021 on TF1, reveals to be in a relationship for a year with Myriam Chafik. The latter was also part of the cast of the season shot a year ago in French Polynesia. They started the game together as a duo in the very first event.

The photo of their arrival side by side in “Koh-Lanta” is shared. “Today we are still a close-knit partner in life than evers ”, adds the truck driver before promising his sweetheart to always protect her. “Many of you suspected it, today it’s official friends“, For her part wrote the English teacher, mother of two children, sharing the same photo. She announces that they are preparing to celebrate this first anniversary during a stay in Marrakech.

This is not the first couple formed thanks to the show. Candice Boisson and Jérémy Raffin have been together since their meeting on the set of “Koh-Lanta: the treasure island” in 2016. A season 16 where Jesta Hillman and Benoît Assadi also fell in love with one for the other. Since then, the former candidates have been married and have two children. Thirteen years earlier, in 2003, the love story between host Denis Brogniart and the one who would become his wife and the mother of his three children, Hortense, then a journalist, began behind the scenes of the shooting.