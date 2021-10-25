In Madagascar, the first climatic famine

REPORT – In the south of the island, a long drought is adding to the deep difficulties of one of the poorest countries on the planet. Result: more than 1 million people survive thanks to emergency humanitarian aid.The first famine due to global warming, experts estimate.

Special envoy to Madagascar

The village of Betsimieda, in the heart of the Androy region in the extreme south of Madagascar, is home to two large wells. Drilling carried out in 2019 thanks to European aid, but which has not been used much. “They’ve been dry for almost two years, explains Soalhatra, a 44-year-old villager. It hasn’t rained since January and nothing is growing in the fields. This is the kéré ”, he sums up, fatalistic. In the Antandroy language, the region’s ethnic group, “kéré” means famine linked to drought.

Read alsoMadagascar: the president announces a new government

Without water, this father of 15 children cannot grow cassava or beans as he used to and earns a living by going to fill water cans in the nearest town, Ambovombe, 10 km away by road, by renting a cart pulled by two zebus. On each 250-liter barrel sold to the village, he can hope to pocket 5,000 ariary, a little over 1 euro. The situation is even more desperate for others, such as Séraphine, a 28-year-old widow and mother of 8 children: she