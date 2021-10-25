In Mali, the representative of ECOWAS declared “persona non grata”

The representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Mali, Hamidou Boly, was expelled from Mali for “actions incompatible with his status,” the Malian foreign ministry said on Monday. .

The diplomat, of Burkinabè nationality, “has 72 hours to leave the national territory,” said the ministry in a statement, adding that the decision was notified to him in the morning.





The text does not detail the precise facts alleged against Hamidou Boly, stationed in Bamako since July 2019.

This expulsion decision comes “after several warnings sent to the person concerned through his hierarchy”, simply indicates the ministry which “reiterates the availability of the (Malian) government to maintain dialogue with ECOWAS and to work together for the successful transition “.

A delicate diplomatic context

The announcement of the Malian government takes place in a delicate diplomatic context, while the junta in power in Mali, after two successive putschs in August 2020 and May 2021, is showing more and more clearly its desire to postpone the presidential and legislative elections before allow a return to civil power, polls which the ECOWAS requires to be held on the date set.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, current president of the ECOWAS conference of heads of state, visiting Mali on October 17, delivered a “firm message” to the ruling junta on the holding of elections in February, a member of his delegation told AFP.

With AFP